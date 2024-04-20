DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host its first game of IPL 2024 later tonight. It is a battle between home team Delhi Capitals (DC) and an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) outfit. Both sides clashed on this ground last year as well, where the visitors emerged victorious by nine runs.

In that game, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen's half-centuries guided Hyderabad to 197/6 in 20 overs. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh took four wickets and scored 63 runs for Delhi, but his efforts went in vain as DC finished with 188/6.

Marsh is unavailable for tonight's game, which is why the home side will need another player to step up and help them avenge their previous loss against SRH.

Before the match starts, here's a quick glance at the pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records

Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted its first IPL match 16 years ago on April 19, 2008. So far, the venue has played host to 84 IPL games, where teams winning the toss have emerged victorious on 45 occasions.

Rishabh Pant has fond memories of playing on this ground. In 2018, he scored 128 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at this venue only.

Here are some other numbers to know from the previous IPL games hosted by Delhi:

Matches played: 84

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

This is the first game of IPL 2024 at this venue. Hence, a fresh pitch should be on offer. Generally, the wicket in Delhi has helped the batters. In 2023 World Cup, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram scored a quickfire ton for South Africa against Sri Lanka on this ground only.

Even in the Women's Premier League, there were some high-scoring matches in Delhi. The same trend should continue tonight.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in the last match hosted by this venue. It was an afternoon game, where half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway guided CSK to 223/3 in 20 overs. In reply, DC reached 146/9 in their 20 overs.

Twelve wickets fell in the DC vs CSK match, with spinners taking three of them. The batters hit total 20 sixes in 40 overs.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 223/3 (Devon Conway 87, Chetan Sakariya 1/36) beat Delhi Capitals 146/9 (David Warner 86, Deepak Chahar 3/22) by 7 wickets.

