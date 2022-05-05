DC vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 50

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The match will be significant for both teams as they have struggled in recent games. Delhi are languishing in seventh position in the points table. They have only four wins from nine games. After five consecutive wins, Hyderabad have lost their last two matches. They are in fifth position in the points table, having garnered 10 points so far.

In their last match, DC went down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 6 runs. The bowlers conceded 195 runs and claimed only three wickets. In fact, Shardul Thakur was the only bowler to get among the wickets. The batters were then held to 189 for 7 as a number of batters got starts but could not carry on.

Hyderabad had a poor game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), giving away 202 runs while only picking up two wickets. They made 189 for 6 in the chase but never really threatened the target. Can they get back to winning ways against Delhi?

Today's IPL toss result

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the reasons for his decision, skipper Kane Williamson said:

“Dew could be coming later on. There is something early in this surface and we'll look to exploit it.”

SRH have made three changes to their playing XI. Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan miss out. Kartik Tyagi, Sean Abbott, and Shreyas Gopal come in.

Delhi have made as many as four changes. Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman are out. They are being replaced by Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Ripal Patel and Anrich Nortje.

DC vs SRH - Today's Match Playing XIs

DC playing XI: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Today IPL match player list

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

DC vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Navdeep Singh, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Edited by Sai Krishna