DC vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Less than a week after playing out a rather dull clash in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet again. This time around, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will play host to the encounter on Saturday, April 29.

Their previous meeting was a fairly thrilling contest on paper as it went down to the final over, but it had neither the inviting batting pyrotechnics of modern-day T20 cricket nor any significant meaning in the larger scheme of things.

Both sides are at the very bottom of the points table with four points each and desperately need a shot in the arm. More importantly, they haven't played a very attractive brand of cricket, with both batting units failing to come up with the goods.

The spin-friendly Delhi surface won't help matters, but the home side might be a bit pleased with the fact that Washington Sundar, who tormented them with both bat and ball in the reverse fixture, won't suit up for the Orange Army. The young all-rounder has been ruled out of IPL 2023 with a hamstring injury, weakening an already struggling outfit.

SRH have lost their last three matches, while DC come into this contest on the back of consecutive wins. Winning momentum hasn't seemed to account for much this year, though, with results often going against the grain.

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH Match Prediction: Warner vs Hyderabad 2.0 this year as stragglers face off

David Warner's battles against his former franchise have become hugely interesting

Harry Brook hasn't taken to IPL cricket very well despite his hundred against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the struggles of the batters around him haven't helped his case.

Mayank Agarwal has come up with a couple of cameos in recent times, but he hasn't found any sustained momentum after being shunted up and down the order. Rahul Tripathi is enduring a terrible season, with others like Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma having recorded a few failures as well.

DC are in the same boat. Prithvi Shaw has lost his place in the playing XI after a string of failures, and his replacement Phil Salt hasn't fared any better in the two innings he has played. Mitchell Marsh showed some promise for the first time in the previous game, but he too hasn't been able to produce any meaningful returns.

Delhi's hopes could once again be pinned on captain David Warner, who will face off against his former franchise. The southpaw has been on an upward spiral in the batting department, and while he can't do it every time, he seems well-equipped to take on the Hyderabad bowlers.

Chasing has proven to be incredibly difficult over the last week in IPL 2023, and the same could transpire in this clash as well. The Delhi wicket has been slow and dry this year, and the chasing team might find it difficult to sustain momentum even if dew plays a role.

Washington's absence will seriously dent SRH's hopes and they might even be the underdogs heading into this game. However, in Markram, Abhishek, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein and Vivrant Sharma, they have a bunch of spinners who can make up for the Tamil Nadu man's absence.

DC might have the edge on paper, especially due to their spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, but SRH's batting problems are easier to solve. While this could go either way, Markram might be the happier captain at the end of the contest.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 40 of IPL 2023.

