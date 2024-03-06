Delhi Daredevils playing 11 from Shahbaz Nadeem's IPL debut in 2011 - where are they now?

Shahbaz Nadeem announced his retirement from all formats of cricket yesterday. The left-arm spinner represented India in two Tests. Besides, he also turned up for Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Nadeem played 72 matches in his IPL career, scalping 48 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56 runs per over. His last IPL game came for Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 14, 2021. The left-arm spinner bowled four overs and returned with figures of 1/36. His last IPL wicket was Shahbaz Ahmed.

Speaking of Shahbaz Nadeem's IPL career, the left-arm spinner made his debut in the league back on April 12, 2011, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by six wickets in that day/night fixture.

In this article, we will look at the Delhi playing XI from that IPL 2011 match, and where those players are now.

Openers - David Warner and Virender Sehwag (C)

The left hand-right hand duo of David Warner and Virender Sehwag opened the batting for Delhi Daredevils in Shahbaz Nadeem's debut game. Warner scored a half-century, while skipper Sehwag lost his wicket for just four runs.

Warner has retired from Tests and ODIs. He currently plays T20Is for Australia and still represents Delhi in the IPL. Meanwhile, Sehwag has retired. He works as a cricket expert and plays in exhibition tournaments.

Middle Order - Aaron Finch, Unmukt Chand, Naman Ojha (wk), Venugopal Rao, Irfan Pathan and Roelof van der Merwe

Delhi Daredevils' middle-order featured former Australian captain Aaron Finch, former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand and wicketkeeper Naman Ojha. Venugopal Rao, Irfan Pathan, and Roelof van der Merwe were the three all-rounders of the team.

Aaron Finch has retired from international cricket (Image: Getty)

Finch scored 11, whereas Chand and Ojha returned with scores of 2 & 0, respectively. Venugopal top-scored for Delhi in that match, aggregating 60 runs off 40 balls. His half-century helped Delhi reach 151/6. Irfan and van der Merwe remained not out on 9 & 2 and then took a wicket each in the second innings.

Except van der Merwe, the other five names have retired from international cricket. Rao, Pathan, Chand, Finch and Ojha continue to be active in T20 leagues. Chand has moved to the USA and might play for America in T20 World Cup 2024. Roelof van der Merwe plays international cricket for the Netherlands now.

Bowlers - Morne Morkel, Shahbaz Nadeem and Ashok Dinda

Morne Morkel led the pace attack of Delhi Daredevils in that match along with Ashok Dinda. Morkel bowled a tidy spell of 1/11 in four overs, but Dinda leaked 34 runs in 3.3 overs while dismissing Amit Paunikar.

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem returned wicketless in his four-over spell. He gave away just 25 runs at an economy rate of 6.25. Rajasthan Royals chased down the 152-run target in 18.3 overs, riding on Johan Botha's unbeaten 39-run knock.

As mentioned ahead, Shahbaz Nadeem has retired now. Ashok Dinda and Morne Morkel have called it a day in their careers as well. Dinda is active in Legends League Cricket, whereas Morkel has shifted his attention to coaching.

