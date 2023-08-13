"Depends on how many shots I can play in the powerplay" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his match-winning knock in the 4th T20I against West Indies

Flamboyant youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his rampaging form this year with a blistering 84* off 51 deliveries in the fourth T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, August 12.

The 23-year-old was named the Player of the Match for his knock and later said he wished to try and impose his will as much as possible in the powerplay while also understanding the team's needs. Jaiswal, who made his T20I debut in the previous game, fell for just a single off two balls in India's seven-wicket victory in that game.

However, the young sensation capitalized on his scintillating form by punishing the West Indian bowlers to all corners of the ground to lead India to a comfortable nine-wicket win and level the T20 series at 2-2 this time around.

At the post-match presentation, Jaiswal said:

"I just try to play depending on what team needs, also try to express myself and depends on how many shots I can play in the powerplay, put the intent ahead and how I can take the game deep and intent is to score runs always."

He also thanked skipper Hardik Pandya and the entire team management for showing faith in his ability.

"I'm too happy to go out and express myself. I'd like to thank the team management, support staff and Hardik, they have shown faith in me, shows so much impact in my mind," said Jaiswal.

The southpaw made his international debut in the two-Test series preceding the white-ball leg and scored an incredible 171 in his maiden innings.

Jaiswal finished the series as the leading run-scorer, with 266 runs in three innings at an average of 88.66 to stamp his authority on the international stage.

"I can read them better and I was ready" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal reached his 50 off just 33 deliveries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal added that playing with Jason Holder and Obed McCoy in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) helped him tackle them during his match-winning knock in the fourth T20I.

The pace-bowling duo went wicketless in seven overs as Jaiswal, with his opening partner Shubman Gill, dismantled them during their record opening partnership of 163 from 93 deliveries.

"I have played a lot with Holder, McCoy, I can read them better and I was ready. Amazing to bat with Gill, he batted really and rotating the strike and all. Want to thank the crowd to come out in huge numbers to support us," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal has recently set Indian domestic cricket on fire with his breathtaking performances in first-class, List-A cricket, and the IPL.

During the 2023 IPL season, the destructive left-hander scored an incredible 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61. On the other hand, Gill was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 890 runs for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The pair will look to continue their breathtaking strokeplay as the Men in Blue try to complete a come-from-behind series victory, having once trailed 0-2, in the final game at the same venue on Sunday, August 13.