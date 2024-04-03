"Ee sala cup ab rehne hi de" - Fans troll RCB for losing to LSG by 28 runs in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 28 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday (April 1). It was their third loss in four games in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

Asked to bat first, the Super Giants put up 181/5 in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and eight boundaries. Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, and skipper KL Rahul chipped in with 40*(21), 24 (15), and 20 (14), respectively.

Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball for Bengaluru, returning figures of 2/23, while Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, RCB were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. They became the first team to be bowled out in IPL 2024. Mahipal Lomror top scored with 33 off 13 deliveries, an innings that included three sixes and as many boundaries. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli got starts, scoring 29 (21) and 22 (16) but failed to take their team past the finish line.

Mayank Yadav, who recently came into the limelight for 150kmph+ speeds, finished as the pick of the LSG bowlers with excellent figures of 3/14, while Naveen-ul-Haq bagged two wickets. Manimaran Siddharth and Marcus Stoinis also settled for one apiece.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted RCB for their loss to LSG in the IPL. One user wrote:

"Is saal bhi cup na mile."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Dropped catches cost us" - Faf du Plessis shares where RCB lost the game to LSG in IPL 2024 clash

RCB captain Faf du Plessis was unhappy with their performance in all three departments - batting, bowling, and fielding - as they lost to LSG in the IPL 2024 clash on Tuesday. In the post-match show, Faf said:

"Spot on (dropped catches cost us). Two very good players, QdK when was on 25-30 and Nicky P was on 2, 60-65 extra runs, mistakes like that can cost you in the IPL."

He continued:

"I didn't think we were very good with our bowling, especially in the powerplay, Maxwell brought it back and there were some pleasing signs in the death overs."

Faf added:

"You need two guys to bat through and get a partnership which we were not able to do. We need the strong characters in the dressing room to put their hand up."

RCB will next play Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6.