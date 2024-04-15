El Clasico fizzle warns MI to wake up before it is too late

When former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma smashed Matheesha Pathirana through the covers to bring up his second IPL hundred, the Wankhede erupted in delirium. No matter whether they wore blue or yellow, every fan stood up and hailed the legendary opener for the milestone.

However, there were no emotions of joy on Rohit's face. He acknowledged Mohammad Nabi's congratulations but was aware that his effort wasn't enough to get the team through against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The man who won MI five titles, three of which came through final wins against CSK, was a lone warrior trudging back to the pavilion with his head down after the defeat. The disappointment in Rohit Sharma's body language echoed the sentiments of the Mumbai fans in the stadium as well as those glued to their TV sets.

The 'El Clasico' of the IPL had lived up to its hype for more than 35 overs of the game. But it all fizzled out in the end with the hosts' meek surrender, also their third consecutive defeat against the arch-rivals. While the margin of defeat was just 20 runs, it had, in a way, shown Mumbai Indians the mirror to buckle up.

What's happened to Hardik Pandya?

Hardik Pandya is a tough character and has gone through several highs and lows in his professional career. However, he probably wouldn't have played in an atmosphere as hostile when Wankhede became a cauldron, reverberating with boos as he burnt two reviews checking for wide deliveries.

It possibly got even worse for Hardik when he was carted to all parts of the ground by the great MS Dhoni and the 'home crowd' cheered on the legendary wicketkeeper. Watching Dhoni turn back the clock was an emotional moment for every neutral cricket fan, but a true critic would also question the deliveries that Hardik offered.

First up, Dhoni picked up a slower delivery outside off from Hardik and pumped it over long off. The MI skipper panicked immediately as the two following deliveries were a slot ball and a full toss that deserved to be deposited into the stands. The cameo from the legendary wicketkeeper (20* off four balls) was ultimately the margin of defeat for the hosts.

Hardik has been leaking runs at an economy rate of 12 and hasn't even bowled in a couple of games, with several cricket pundits questioning whether the all-rounder is even fully fit. With 77 runs needed off 37 balls, it seemed a stage set for Hardik Pandya, the batter, to win the game for his side and turn the boos into cheers.

However, the night went from bad to worse for the Mumbai Indians captain as his uninspiring knock of 2(6) all but killed the chase. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes the crowd's intimidation is taking a toll on Hardik. Here's what he said on Star Sports after the game:

"He's smiling too much when he does the toss, he's trying to act like he's so happy. He's not happy. I've been there. I've been in the firing line and I can tell you now, it affects you. If what's happening to Hardik Pandya, it hurts you because he has emotion and he's an Indian player. And he doesn't want to be treated like this."

Abusing players is considered unacceptable by the majority of cricket fandom, and booing your own player is a topic still up for debate. But unfortunately for Hardik, his performances will be the only way he can win his fans' support back.

A turnaround in form is necessary, not just for the Mumbai Indians skipper but also in the context of how important he could be for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in June.

Where's Nuwan Thushara?

After shelling a whopping INR 4.8 crore for Nuwan Thushara in the IPL 2024 auction, it seems baffling that MI haven't given the Sri Lankan slinger even a single game despite losing four out of their six matches. He was on the list of potential impact players against the Rajasthan Royals, but MI chose to bring in Dewald Brevis, one of the many baffling moves they have made this season.

Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madhushanka's injuries have been a massive blow for Mumbai and they brought in Luke Wood and Kwena Maphaka as their replacements. However, the gulf in quality of the replacements has been visible and one can argue that Mumbai haven't given them a run of games to prove their mettle either.

With a sensational four-wicket haul, Matheesah Pathirana proved what a bowler with an X-factor can do on any given day. While CSK believed in their slinger, MI don't seem ready to trust their own in Thushara. His ability to swing the ball upfront and nail yorkers at the death almost at will could enable MI to manage Bumrah's overs better and use Akash Madhwal and Gerald Coetzee as enforcers in the middle overs, as explained by the writer earlier.

With Hardik Pandya not consistently bowling, the pressure to get at least a couple of overs out from the likes of Romario Shepherd and Mohammad Nabi has taken its toll on MI. They seemed lucky not to be punished against Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but CSK have given them a wake-up call to check the balance of their side.

Some fans could feel that since MI have made monumental comebacks before, they will do so again. But the ultimate reality is that Mumbai Indians do not have the right balance in terms of bowling options. The target of 207 could have easily been 180-odd with some smart captaincy and correct usage of resources on the bench.

Mumbai Indians are swiftly approaching a point of no return with their playoff hopes running on a reserve. There's no better time to have honest conversations, take the tough decisions, and try to make a comeback for their hopeful fans, their badge, their legacy.