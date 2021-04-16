IPL 2021: 3 uncapped middle-order batsmen who faded away after good starts

The IPL motto is "Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi", which means "Where talent meets opportunity" in Sanskrit. The T20 tournament has stayed true to it and has emerged as a platform for cricketers to showcase their talent and skills on the big stage.

It has not only rewarded the deserving ones with national team call-ups but has also given them fame, limelight and a better lifestyle. A lot of cricketers have gone from rags to riches due to consistent and extraordinary performances in the Indian Premier League.

With a plethora of cricketers joining the cash-rich league every season, one must be consistent enough at the highest level to seal the spot in the playing XI. However, some of the players haven't been able to replicate their fine form consistently and eventually lost their way.

On that note, let's take a look at the uncapped middle-order batsmen who faded away after a good start in the IPL.

Manpreet Juneja - Played in only one season of the IPL

Manpreet Juneja was part of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) side back in the 2013 IPL season. He was picked for his heroics for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy, where he amassed 796 runs. Manpreet Juneja was a hard-hitter of the ball and was known for his ability to find gaps in the field.

Despite having such extraordinary talent, Manpreet Juneja faltered in the IPL due to his inability to settle at the crease and got out cheaply on several occasions. In the 7 IPL matches he played, he managed only 125 runs at a paltry average of 17.85.

Although he has been an active player for Gujarat, he has been overlooked by the franchises and hasn't been a part of the IPL since the 2014 season.

12 matches, 1100 runs, 4 centuries inc a double on debut. Would lyk to see more of Manpreet Juneja..seems to have the appetite for big runs! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 5, 2013

#2 Debabrata Das - Played his last IPL in 2013

Debabrata Das was one of the mainstays in KKR's squad during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He was vital in KKR's 2012 title-winning season and played several match-winning knocks.

In the 2012 IPL season, he scored 142 runs from just 7 innings at a mind-blowing average of 42 and an impressive strike-rate of 135.48. He was able to clear the ropes with ease during the death overs. However, he suffered a massive decline in his form in the 2013 season, and managed only 75 runs from 10 matches. He has found no takers since the 2013 edition of the IPL.

KKR won a final at Chennai, but they can also take inspiration from their 1st win there, on April 30th, 2012. Gambhir was declared MOM, but he insisted on @BindasrajaDas Debabrata Das sharing the award, as he was the one to finish the game! That spirit of sharing won the IPL! pic.twitter.com/r2T88slS8V — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 9, 2019

#3 Siddharth Chitnis - Has not played in the IPL since 2012

Much was expected from Siddharth Chitnis due to his stylish strokeplay and his quick running between the wickets. Despite the faith posed by the team management of Punjab Kings (former Kings XI Punjab), Siddharth Chitnis never really got going in the IPL.

In the 11 IPL matches he has played, he has scored a meager 99 runs at a substandard average of 14.14. With no valuable contributions, Siddharth Chitnis hasn't been a part of the IPL since the 2012 edition.