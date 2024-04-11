Faf du Plessis's 3 best IPL knocks at the Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis hasn't had the best of seasons with the bat so far in IPL 2024. In five matches, he has scored just 109 runs at a modest strike-rate of 132.93. His form has been one of the main reasons why RCB haven't quite got the number of wins they would have wanted.

However, their trip to Mumbai to face the Mumbai Indians on April 11 could just be the boost Du Plessis needs as the veteran batter has enjoyed quite a bit of success at the venue. In 18 IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium, Du Plessis has scored five half-centuries and a total of 640 runs at an impressive average of 45.71 and a strike rate of 132.51.

On that note, let's take a look at three of his best knocks in the IPL at this particular venue:

#3 73*(50), RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022

RCB didn't get off to a great start as they lost Virat Kohli for a golden duck. However, Faf du Plessis tried to consolidate alongside Rajat Patidar as the duo added 105 runs for the second wicket. Glenn Maxwell (33 off 24) and Dinesh Karthik (30* off eight) played some handy cameos down the order.

But Du Plessis was the fulcrum of the batting line-up as he played a responsible knock of 73*(50) and ensured RCB got to a daunting total of 192/3. The carnage from Karthik handed the momentum to Bengaluru as the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were bundled out for just 125 in reply.

#2 95*(60), CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021

Faf du Plessis arguably hit his peak in the IPL during the 2021 edition where he opened the batting and played a massive role in CSK's fourth title triumph. His best performance came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he fell just short of a well-deserved hundred.

After a sensational opening partnership of 115 with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Du Plessis carried on and remained unbeaten on 95 off just 60 balls to help the Men in Yellow post a mammoth 220/3.

Andre Russell's explosive 54 off 22, followed by a freak innings of 66(34) by Pat Cummins got KKR close to pulling off an incredible chase. However, the Knight Riders fell just short of the target as they were bowled out for 202.

#1 67*(42), CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018

Arguably Faf du Plessis's best knock, not just at the Wankhede Stadium but probably even his best in the tournament's history, came against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2018 season.

Chasing a target of 140, CSK were reeling at 6/62 and Du Plessis seemed to be running out of partners. However, the South African veteran managed to turn around a game that looked almost sealed in SRH's favor.

Small but effective partnerships with Deepak Chahar and then with Shardul Thakur ensured that the Men in Yellow got home with just two wickets in hand in the final over. In a crunch situation, it was as clutch as it could get from Faf du Plessis.