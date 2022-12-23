Create

"Finally Joe Root in IPL" - Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals signing the England batter in IPL Auction 2023

By Viransh Shah
Modified Dec 23, 2022 11:41 PM IST
Joe Root was sold to Rajasthan Royals for his base price in IPL Auction 2023.

Cricket fans were chuffed to see England batter Joe Root finally bag an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, December 23, in Kochi.

Root went unsold in the initial phase of the auction, but eventually found a bidder in Rajasthan Royals during the accelerated auction. The Yorkshire player was sold for his base price of INR 1 crore to mark his first IPL deal.

Root had signed up for the 2018 IPL mega auction but went unsold just like today's initial session. He played 32 T20I games for England from 2012 to 2019, with his last appearance being against Pakistan for the national side in the shortest format.

Root has scored 2083 runs in 80 T20 innings at an average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 126.70, including 13 fifty-plus scores.

After Root went unsold in the early bid session, many users shared clips of the 31-year-old playing unorthodox shots like the reverse-scoop in Test cricket. Root's shot selection sometimes resembles the modern day brand of aggressive cricket, which is contrary to his conventional strokeplay.

Twitter users appreciated Rajasthan Royals for recognising Root's value and many were excited to welcome him to the IPL. Some even guessed that the Royals had picked Root keeping the new rule of 'Impact Player' in mind.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals signing Joe Root for IPL 2023 -

Joe Root is set play in the IPL next year after being signed by Rajasthan Royals 🏏 https://t.co/WjN1E12Ti2
Joe Root finally playing the IPL
Finally Joe Root in ipl , class batsman and good part time bowler #IPL2023 #IPLAuctions twitter.com/ipl/status/160…
Joe Root in IPL 🤯 twitter.com/sportskeeda/st…
Joe Root in Rajasthan Royals 🔥🔥
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and now Joe Root first time part of IPL.The Fab 4 of this Era completed the this circle.
More than anything, I just happy @rajasthanroyals brought Joe Root! He deserved a chance to prove himself in T20s 💗😍#IPL2023Auction
@ajaykumarbokil @bhogleharsha It was until RR bought Joe Root
At the end of #IPLAuctions for 2023,I was the only person who got happy for joe root is been bought by @rajasthanroyals.I strongly believes that, he can make something happen. Root at 2016 #T20WorldCup in India 🛐🛐🛐. https://t.co/mf897G77bx
Welcome to Indian Premier League Joe Root ❣️. At last he will play in the IPL for the first time 🥺. He deserved it. He will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023. Thanks @rajasthanroyals. Congratulations @root66.#IPLAuctions #IPL2023 #HallaBol #RajasthanRoyals
I am so happy for Joe root. ❤
@manikantag12 @ESPNcricinfo Joe root Rajasthan 💯💯 best deal many more time unsold but this time👌👌player very impact on this IPL year
Welcome to India primer league, Joe root💞@root66 #IPLMiniAuction #Root https://t.co/MifY65xuaK
RR bought Joe Root.KKR bought Liton Das.Respect increased for these franchises 👏
@TheBarmyArmy Finally happy about the auction!! Joe root is so underrated in t20i
Welcome to the #RoyalsFamily Joe Root 💗#IPLAuction || @rajasthanroyalshttps://t.co/5nVPLqCj7z
So much happy for Joe root 😍@root66 . I am always rooting for him. All the best champ!#ipl#RR
Joe Root after getting sold to Rajasthan Royals in IPL. https://t.co/G9VPNXP65w
@Cricketracker I’m so happy for joe root that at least RR had the sense of to pick their prized auction…like Kane,Steve smith he’s such a class player…
Joe Root is coming to the IPL 🙌IPL23AuctionLIVE | #IPLAuction | #IPL2023 https://t.co/eyq4WD1kz9

Joe Root among nine players bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL Auction 2023

Australia v England - 2nd Test: Day 2
Australia v England - 2nd Test: Day 2

Joe Root will join his England teammate Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals and will be a part of the team's leadership group alongside Buttler and captain Sanju Samson.

The 2022 IPL runners-up purchased a total of nine players, including Root, at the IPL Auction 2023 to complete their full squad of 25 players. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin were other prominent picks by RR in the mini-auction.

