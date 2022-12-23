"Finally Joe Root in IPL" - Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals signing the England batter in IPL Auction 2023

Cricket fans were chuffed to see England batter Joe Root finally bag an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, December 23, in Kochi.

Root went unsold in the initial phase of the auction, but eventually found a bidder in Rajasthan Royals during the accelerated auction. The Yorkshire player was sold for his base price of INR 1 crore to mark his first IPL deal.

Root had signed up for the 2018 IPL mega auction but went unsold just like today's initial session. He played 32 T20I games for England from 2012 to 2019, with his last appearance being against Pakistan for the national side in the shortest format.

Root has scored 2083 runs in 80 T20 innings at an average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 126.70, including 13 fifty-plus scores.

After Root went unsold in the early bid session, many users shared clips of the 31-year-old playing unorthodox shots like the reverse-scoop in Test cricket. Root's shot selection sometimes resembles the modern day brand of aggressive cricket, which is contrary to his conventional strokeplay.

Twitter users appreciated Rajasthan Royals for recognising Root's value and many were excited to welcome him to the IPL. Some even guessed that the Royals had picked Root keeping the new rule of 'Impact Player' in mind.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals signing Joe Root for IPL 2023 -

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy Joe Root is set play in the IPL next year after being signed by Rajasthan Royals 🏏 Joe Root is set play in the IPL next year after being signed by Rajasthan Royals 🏏 https://t.co/WjN1E12Ti2

И  @cricweets Joe Root finally playing the IPL Joe Root finally playing the IPL

🔟 @Messiination Joe Root in Rajasthan Royals Joe Root in Rajasthan Royals 🔥🔥

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and now Joe Root first time part of IPL.



The Fab 4 of this Era completed the this circle. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and now Joe Root first time part of IPL.The Fab 4 of this Era completed the this circle.

Luttappii😈 @luttappii99



#IPL2023Auction More than anything, I just happy @rajasthanroyals brought Joe Root! He deserved a chance to prove himself in T20s More than anything, I just happy @rajasthanroyals brought Joe Root! He deserved a chance to prove himself in T20s 💗😍#IPL2023Auction

Balaji Srinivasan @Balaji30072002

I strongly believes that, he can make something happen. Root at 2016 At the end of #IPLAuctions for 2023,I was the only person who got happy for joe root is been bought by @rajasthanroyals I strongly believes that, he can make something happen. Root at 2016 #T20WorldCup in India 🛐🛐🛐. At the end of #IPLAuctions for 2023,I was the only person who got happy for joe root is been bought by @rajasthanroyals.I strongly believes that, he can make something happen. Root at 2016 #T20WorldCup in India 🛐🛐🛐. https://t.co/mf897G77bx

Mrityunjoy 🇮🇳🇦🇷 @Mrityunjoy_offl

#IPLAuctions #IPL2023 #HallaBol #RajasthanRoyals Welcome to Indian Premier League Joe Root ❣️. At last he will play in the IPL for the first time 🥺. He deserved it. He will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023. Thanks @rajasthanroyals . Congratulations @root66 Welcome to Indian Premier League Joe Root ❣️. At last he will play in the IPL for the first time 🥺. He deserved it. He will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023. Thanks @rajasthanroyals. Congratulations @root66.#IPLAuctions #IPL2023 #HallaBol #RajasthanRoyals

Adithya @Cricthoughts03 I am so happy for Joe root. I am so happy for Joe root. ❤

raja @josephraj7007 @manikantag12 best deal many more time unsold but this time player very impact on this IPL year @ESPNcricinfo Joe root Rajasthanbest deal many more time unsold but this timeplayer very impact on this IPL year @manikantag12 @ESPNcricinfo Joe root Rajasthan 💯💯 best deal many more time unsold but this time👌👌player very impact on this IPL year

RO45 @Sharma_ro45

KKR bought Liton Das.

Respect increased for these franchises RR bought Joe Root.KKR bought Liton Das.Respect increased for these franchises RR bought Joe Root.KKR bought Liton Das.Respect increased for these franchises 👏

amante secreto @_mrushitha_ @TheBarmyArmy Finally happy about the auction!! Joe root is so underrated in t20i @TheBarmyArmy Finally happy about the auction!! Joe root is so underrated in t20i

yourshishir @ghimireshishir

. I am always rooting for him. All the best champ!

#ipl

#RR So much happy for Joe root @root66 . I am always rooting for him. All the best champ! So much happy for Joe root 😍@root66 . I am always rooting for him. All the best champ!#ipl#RR

Sai Teja @csaitheja Joe Root after getting sold to Rajasthan Royals in IPL. Joe Root after getting sold to Rajasthan Royals in IPL. https://t.co/G9VPNXP65w

Gummadam Narsing Rao @GummadamRao @Cricketracker I’m so happy for joe root that at least RR had the sense of to pick their prized auction…like Kane,Steve smith he’s such a class player… @Cricketracker I’m so happy for joe root that at least RR had the sense of to pick their prized auction…like Kane,Steve smith he’s such a class player…

Joe Root among nine players bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL Auction 2023

Australia v England - 2nd Test: Day 2

Joe Root will join his England teammate Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals and will be a part of the team's leadership group alongside Buttler and captain Sanju Samson.

The 2022 IPL runners-up purchased a total of nine players, including Root, at the IPL Auction 2023 to complete their full squad of 25 players. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin were other prominent picks by RR in the mini-auction.

