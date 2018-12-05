Opinion: Why it wasn't a good move to rename the Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Capitals

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent Sportskeeda's views

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils was renamed to Delhi Capitals yesterday. Only a few times has a team name been changed in the IPL since its inception. Deccan Chargers was renamed to Sunrisers Hyderabad but that was due to change of ownership. Pune Warriors India and Rising Pune Supergiants have been the only other 2 teams who have changed their name in the past. Delhi Daredevils will join that list from now.

The owners of the squad wanted to revamp the entire franchise and hence this change. They have also changed the logo and brought in a new assistant coach in Mohammed Kaif and opener Shikar Dhawan. However, it may have been a bad move to rename the franchise.

A major factor for a brand to be associated with the fans is the name. Similarly, in IPL too, despite some team names not impressing everyone at the beginning, after more than a decade, these names have created a strong connection with the fans.

Having not reached a final on any occasion, Delhi's decision to change the name of the team will have a profound impact on the brand value. It would not be a surprise if a majority of the fans still associate the Delhi franchise with the name Delhi Daredevils.

Delhi Daredevils was a decent name and it will be a downgrade for the team to be renamed as Delhi Capitals. Capitals refer only to the fact that the team is based out of India's capital and cannot be associated with the brand of the cricket that the team plays.

Delhi might face the risk of losing a set of their fanbase because the name Delhi Capitals gives a sense of regional limitation. Delhi Capitals will also share its name with a local basketball team based out of Delhi. It would have been better if the owners had avoided the repetition of a team name.

"Capitals" in general can't be associated with a player or a team in any context and it might be difficult to refer the team or a player from the team in any medium.

The Delhi franchise should now hope that this will not affect their on-field performance in any way as they have forged a well-balanced team which can compete for the title in 2019.

Send us news tips at cricket@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement