Sports like basketball, football, and hockey have utilized substitutes for a long time. The concept is relatively new in cricket but seems to be gathering momentum.

ODI cricket was the first format to witness the concept of Super Sub. Since then, concussion substitutions have been prevalent in all formats and are now an accepted part of modern-day cricket. The concept of impact players has been introduced in IPL 2023 and seems to be an exciting one.

Here is a look at the first-ever substitutes in cricket:

#1 Vikram Solanki - First ever Super Sub:

Vikram Solanki was the first Super-Sub in cricket, he replaced Simon Jones in the ODI match against Australia in 2005.

The Super Sub concept was introduced in ODI cricket in July 2005 to change the dynamics of ODIs. The captains had to name the Super Sub along with the playing 11 during the toss. During the game, the team had the option to use this Super Sub in place of a player who was a part of the original playing 11.

Vikram Solanki was the first ever Super Sub to be used in cricket. He came in place of Simon Jones after the latter bowled his ten overs in an ODI against Australia at Headingley on July 7, 2005. Solanki did not get an opportunity to bat in the match as England won the encounter by nine wickets.

The Super Sub rule was scrapped within a year of its introduction as it was advantageous for the team that won the toss.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne - First ever Concussion Sub:

Marnus Labuschagne was the first ever Concussion Sub

The 2019 Ashes witnessed the first-ever concussion sub in cricket's history. Marnus Labuschagne came in as a concussion sub when Steve Smith was hit on the head by a bouncer from Jofra Archer in Australia's first innings during the second Test at Lord's. Smith battled a concussion in the first innings and scored a brilliant 92. However, he did not come out to bat in the second innings and Labuschagne batted instead.

Labuschagne was brilliant as a sub and scored a valiant 59 from 100 balls to help Australia salvage the Test with a draw. He had a brilliant Ashes 2019 and scored 353 runs from seven innings at an average of 50.43.

Labuschagne is now an indispensable part of the Australian Test team and the concussion substitute rule helped him find his feet in Test cricket.

#3 Matthew Short - First X-Factor Substitute (Big Bash League 2020-2021):

Matthew Short is the first ever X-Factor Substitute in Big Bash League

The X-factor rule was introduced in BBL in 2020-2021. Apart from the 11 designated players, teams were permitted to name the 12th and 13th players, and one of the two could be introduced after the tenth over of the first innings.





Matthew Short has been brought in by the Adelaide Strikers for Danny Briggs, whose one over went for 15 runs

Matthew Short has been brought in by the Adelaide Strikers for Danny Briggs, whose one over went for 15 runs

Matthew Short created history by becoming the first ever X-factor substitute in the history of the Big Bash League in 2020 at Launceston. Soon after, the Hobart Hurricanes followed suit and substituted Johan Botha with Mac Wright.

Short did not have much of an impact on the game and conceded eight runs in the only over he bowled. He was dismissed on the very first ball he faced during the chase. However, the Strikers won the game with ease.

#4 Hrithik Shokeen - First Impact Player in Indian domestic cricket (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-2023):

Hrithik Shokeen is the first ever Indian to be used as an impact player in domestic cricket. He replaced Hiten Dalal in a game against Manipur in Jaipur. He replaced his teammate, Dalal, who scored 47 runs from 27 balls when Delhi were batting.







Hrithik Shokeen became the first "Impact Player" used in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy



Replaced opener Hiten Dalal (who scored 47 off 27 balls)

Finished with 2/13 in three overs

Shokeen was successful in the encounter and picked up 2 wickets, conceding just 13 runs in three overs. The move paid rich dividends as Delhi won the encounter by 71 runs.

#5 Tushar Deshpande- First-ever impact player (Indian Premier League 2023):

Tushar Deshpande has replaced Ambati Rayudu as an impact player.

The first match of IPL 2023 saw the use of the Impact Player rule. Chennai Super Kings substituted their batter, Ambati Rayudu, with pacer Tushar Deshpande once they came out to field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Deshpande was smashed for a six off the very first ball he bowled to Wriddhiman Saha and conceded 15 runs in his first over. He had a forgettable outing and conceded 51 runs from 3.2 overs and picked up a solitary wicket of Shubman Gill.

