5 Cricketers whose careers dwindled after leaving Mumbai Indians

Omkar Mankame

These cricketers failed to establish themselves in the IPL despite playing from Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians remains one of the most high profile teams in the IPL. In terms of fan popularity, they are closest to Chennai Super Kings. Representing the wealthiest city and being owned by India’s richest man has helped in Mumbai Indians’ growing aura. The side was also blessed to have Cricket’s ‘God’ - Sachin Tendulkar in its team in the early years. In the IPL Auctions, Mumbai Indians have frequently emerged out as the smart buyers.

Over the years, the franchises have secured the services of the star players with lucrative offers. Glenn Maxwell, Richard Levi, Evin Lewis are a few examples of that. With a legendary coaching staff by their side, the Mumbai franchise has often extracted the best from its players. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule.

There remain a handful of players whose careers have not flourished despite their stay in the Mumbai team. These players have struggled to perform consistently and have been washed away from the stream. Here are five such players whose careers have dwindled after leaving Mumbai Indians.

#5 Richard Levi

The South African opener was briefly the hottest property in Cricket. Levi rose to instant fame when he struck a blazing 117 not out from just 45 balls against New Zealand in a T20I match. At that point, it was the highest individual score in T20I cricket and the dashing opener became the talk of the town in 2012.

Mumbai Indians promptly secured the services of the South African opener for a hefty sum of $400,000. Richard Levi failed to set the Indian Premier League on fire. Levi played in six matches and the 30-year old accumulated only 83 runs. The opener scored a solitary half-century and had a dreadful time in the rest of the series.

The bowlers found out Levi’s weaknesses against spin and restricted his shots to a specific area very early. Thus the South African struggled and failed to find any success. He was released by the franchise after 2012 season and never played in the IPL again.

