IPL 2022 auction: 3 former players CSK will be keen to re-acquire

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful IPL franchises with four championships to their name. Being calculated in the auction and developing players throughout the tournament are two strategies that have worked successfully for the franchise in the past.

Chennai has decided to retain MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 mega-auction.

Along with the four retained players, there will be other key players CSK will be keen to bring back into the team during the auction. Let's have a look at three of such players.

Honorable mention

Ambati Rayudu: Even though he is not a 'three-dimensional player', Rayudu proved to be very efficient for Chennai in their batting order. He provided them with the necessary stability to force them to look beyond Suresh Raina.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was one of the most successful additions to the CSK squad in 2011. He has been CSK's most dependable match-winner on numerous occasions. Faf's most successful season with CSK came in 2018 after the franchise served a two-year ban. He has been their most consistent, dependable and attacking opening batter.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



They've completed 700 runs as a pair this season Faf du Plessis 🤝 Ruturaj GaikwadThey've completed 700 runs as a pair this season #IPL2021 Faf du Plessis 🤝 Ruturaj GaikwadThey've completed 700 runs as a pair this season #IPL2021 https://t.co/TTiWYehq0W

In the 2021 season, Faf and Ruturaj Gaikwad were one of the most dominant opening pairs of the tournament. The duo finished with 1268 runs between them, with Faf just two runs behind his young partner in the overall tally.

Chennai will be keen to bring Faf back to the squad at the auction and will be hoping for another season with him at the top of the order.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Before becoming a consistent wicket-taker for India, Shardul Thakur was Dhoni's go-to bowler in the latter part of the innings. Thakur's consistency, accuracy, and ability to do something extraordinary with the ball has proven to be crucial for the Super Kings in the past.

Shardul Thakur finished the 2021 season with 21 wickets, seven more than the team's next best bowler Dwyane Bravo. He has produced some impressive performances with both bat and ball for India. Chennai will be keen to secure Thakur's services for the 2022 season.

#1 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has developed as a powerplay bowler for the team. In the 2020 and 2021 editions of the IPL, Dhoni often used Chahar in a single spell right from the first over.

Chahar's ability to swing the new ball even when there was no assistance from the pitch have made him a difficult bowler to play in the powerplay overs. His 14 wickets in an economy of just over 8 saw him have a successful outing in last year's IPL.

Chahar's ability to complete his four-over spell in one go gives Dhoni the chance to use his other bowlers according to the situation and conditions on hand. He has also proven himself to be handy with the bat with a few quick attacking knocks.

Also Read: IPL 2022 auction: 3 Australian players CSK can target this year

"Emotions have become slightly excess baggage" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

Edited by Ritwik Kumar