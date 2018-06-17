4 best death bowlers of IPL 2018

T20 cricket the rechristened version of the gentleman’s game has been known to favour the batsman. The batsman reigns supremely in the shorter format of the game. Although there has been no dearth of talent in the bowling department, it's the batsman who has often been in the limelight in the shorter format of the game.

However, there always has been a handful of bowlers who have made the batsman toil hard for their runs. A total of 19901 runs has been scored in the IPL 2018 however, the bowlers still managed to leave an indelible impression by taking 720 wickets.

IPL has been witnessing some extraordinary bowling performances since the past 11 seasons. Death bowling, in particular, has been the cynosure of the exemplary bowling skills rendered in IPL 2018. Though a lot of worthy bowlers excelled in IPL 2018 however, a few bowlers stood apart with their incessant consistency and outright improvisation. Let us find out more about some of the most consistent and canny death bowlers of IPL 2018.

#1 Andrew Tye

One of the best in the business, Andrew Tye was the standout bowler for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018. Andrew Tye provided balance to the bowling department of Kings XI Punjab. Creating an impact has been the mantra of this Aussie pacer, and he dazzled with the ball every time he stepped onto the cricket field.

With his ingenious bowling, Tye scalped 24 wickets from 14 matches. By virtue of his superb bowling performance, he won the prestigious Purple Cap. He bowled some magical spells in the death overs, often cramping the batsman for the room. Though Kings XI Punjab didn't make it to the playoffs, however, Tye fought for his team and was one of the top performers for Kings XI Punjab.