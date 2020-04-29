Four records held by Virat Kohli and the most likely contenders to break them

Kohli celebrates after hitting a century.

It is not very often that a documentary showcasing the swift return of a former stalwart to its stately position features a batsman from another nation accorded a godly status. However, a lot of seemingly impossible feats can magically transform into cakewalks and unfurl before you if you are Virat Kohli.

One of the batting greats of the current era, Kohli has been hailed as Australia's primary hindrance. The Indian captain was lauded by Australian greats like Steve Waugh, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting in the documentary called 'The Test: A New Era For Australia's team' that endorsed the dramatic rise of the Aussies from the ruins of debilitating defeats and other lows.

Kohli, however, has not merely been a nightmare for Australia but the entire world. The right-hander's arsenal features a wide array of shots, and sheer technical brilliance coupled with ruthless aggression.

At 31 years of age, Kohli has been reigning world cricket with unparalleled supremacy. If he continues in the same vein, it will not be astonishing if the Delhi player goes on to rattle several other records held by greats of the game.

However, other potential contenders can be deemed favourites to match and even surpass a few of Kohli's impressive feats. This piece will solely focus on the baseline set by the Indian run-machine and look at the most likely candidates from the modern era who have the potential to emulate or break four of the Delhi player's milestones.

#1 Most runs scored in an IPL season: 973

Virat Kohli during a record-breaking IPL 2016 season

Kohli's phenomenal performances in the 2016 season for Bangalore, laced with decent knocks from AB de Villiers, fired the outfit to the finals before being tamed by a soaring Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli compiled a staggering total of 973 runs from 16 games in the season, compiled at an astonishing average of 81.08 and a destructive strike rate of 152.03. The Indian skipper has undoubtedly set a high benchmark for any other batsman to fire his way into greatness, very high.

In that remarkable season for the Royal Challengers, Kohli smashed four blistering tons and seven half-centuries to usher his contingent to the ultimate showdown of IPL.

On a sincere note, it is not a cinch to garner 973 runs in a matter of 14-17 innings and that too in the shortest format of the game where strike rates play a more critical role than the number of runs scored.

However, records are always meant to be broken. The most likely moniker doing the rounds for the same will be David Warner.

David Warner

With three Orange Caps (awarded for most runs in an IPL season) under his belt, Warner is fourth in the list of all time-leading run-scorers in the IPK. The left-hander has tallied 4706 runs from 126 games at a stellar average of 43.17 which is impressive in terms of T20 cricket.

Opening the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner has the best opportunity to catch up or even surpass Kohli for most runs in an IPL season. If the Australian opener gets ample batting time, his destructive power-hitting game can enable him to break Kohli's record. Warner may perhaps even become the first player to score 1000 runs in an IPL season.

There is one tiny problem, though, that can be a significant hindrance in Warner's path to glory, and that is his succumbing to pressure. Given his free-flowing form, Warner can dismantle opponents. However, with a mammoth total on the cards to chase, we haven't seen much from the Australian southpaw.

Then again, it is obstacles that make and break a batsman. With the due greatness of Warner, it will be an exciting contest to savour with both the Indian and the Australian stalwarts indulging in another showdown.

#2 Fastest to reach 10000 international runs

Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching 10000 international runs.

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10000 runs after he toppled Rahul Dravid's record of 10 years and 317 days. Kohli took only ten years and 68 days to achieve this hallowed feat that marks the meteoric rise of a great cricketer.

Even when you compare the same achievement in terms of innings, it is still Virat Kohli who wins it with an ace. Taking only 205 innings to reach this much-coveted figure, he broke the record of Indian great, Sachin Tendulkar who took 259 innings to arrive at the same landmark.

However, this remarkable feat of Kohli can be in jeopardy given the belligerent and consistent knocks from Pakistani batsman, Babar Azam.

Babar Azam

Only four years in the circuit and the strapping lad has already reached the milestone of 6680 runs at an impressive average of 45.12 in Tests and 54.17 in One Day internationals. Azam's strike rate of 87 also makes him a favourite to overtake Kohli' record of being the fastest to 10000 international runs.

However, it is premature for the Indian fans to fret about this just yet, as the cricket road isn't a comfortable journey. Despite trailing by only 3400 odd runs, it takes time for a batsman to deliver day in day out.

#3 Fastest to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slaying off opponents

In 2018, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach the milestone of 1000 runs in a calendar year. In the process, the Indian captain shattered the previous record of 15 innings that he jointly held with South Africa's Hashim Amla. This time Kohli only took 11 innings to reach the milestone as he smashed an unbeaten and imperious 157 against West Indies on his home turf to propel India to a mammoth total of 321.

That year was a milestone one in the captain's heavily-bedecked career. Kohli plundered 2735 international runs that featured 11 centuries as the right-hander became the first Indian captain to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The most likely cricketer who can shatter this record of Virat Kohli is his compatriot, Rohit Sharma, given his relentless hitting ability and consistency at the top of the Indian innings.

Rohit Sharma

Sharma has already notched up a thousand runs in a calendar year four times in his career, doing so in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. With a strike rate of almost 89% and with his recently improved form in Test cricket that has seen him open the innings, the chances are high that the Hitman can strike off this fantastic record held by King Kohli.

In a fascinating trivia, Kohli also shares the most number of double-century partnership stands (5) in ODIs with Rohit Sharma. No other pair in the format has more than three.

#4 Most ODI centuries in a calendar year as a captain

Kohli and Quinton De Kock (Picture courtesy BCCI)

Leading one of the most excellent teams in world cricket at the moment, Kohli has been an absolute force to reckon with when it comes to stirring his nation to unparalleled glory.

The Delhi player has scored the most number of international centuries in a calendar year as a captain, scoring six tons apiece in both 2017 and 2018.

The closest to this feat was Saurav Ganguly, another decorated captain of India who managed to rake up five centuries in the year 2000.

It is not easy to score a century when the onus of a team as exceptional as India is on you with several greats of the game dovetailed into a unit. However, Kohli has mastered several seemingly impossible feats previously, and his living legacy continues.

The most likely contender who can challenge Kohli in terms of most centuries by a captain in a year is South African skipper Quinton De Kock.

Quinton de Kock

De Kock is the fastest South African player to score 1000 runs in ODIs and is only the second wicketkeeper captain to score an ODI ton. The left-hander is a lethal threat to any opposition when he gets going.

The 27-year-old has age on his side. Leading an aggressive South African team, De Kock can go for the kill early into an innings, not worrying about the batting order crumbling as the Proteas possess a lot of depth down their ranks.

With the significant number of games that South Africa generally play in a calendar year, it will not be astounding to see De Kock as a captain plunder more centuries in a year than Kohli (6) did so in two consecutive years.