“Get well soon from what if I may ask?” - Deandra Dottin’s comment on ‘medical condition’ stirs controversy ahead of WPL 2023 opener

Controversy hit the Women's Premier League (WPL) even before the start of the tournament as Deandra Dottin quashed reports of her being ruled out due to a medical condition.

The West Indies cricketer was purchased by Gujarat Giants (GG) at the WPL 2023 auction in Mumbai last month. However, on Friday, March 3, reports started doing the rounds that the 31-year-old had been ruled out as she was recovering from a medical situation.

Gujarat Giants even confirmed that Australia's Kim Garth had joined their squad through official social media updates. However, Dottin has refuted all reports of her being unwell.

Sharing a news alert on her Instagram Stories, which reported that she had been ruled out and which also had a ‘get well soon’ message, she commented:

“Get well soon from what if I may ask?”

That’s not all. The cricketer also took to Twitter to clearly deny that she was suffering from some sort of medical condition. She posted:

“I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl.”

Australia's Garth, who has replaced Dottin in the Gujarat Giants squad, went unsold at the WPL auction. She was part of the team that lifted the T20 World Cup at home recently. The 26-year-old earlier represented Ireland Women before shifting base to Australia.

In her T20I career, she has played 54 matches in which she has scored 762 runs and has claimed 43 wickets with her medium pace.

Gujarat Giants will be seen in action on Saturday when they take on Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 opener at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Deandra Dottin announced shock West Indies retirement last year

In August 2022, Dottin stunned the cricketing world when she announced her from the West Indies team. The all-rounder cited reservations with the team environment as the reason behind her decision.

The 31-year-old represented West Indies in 143 ODIs and 127 T20Is, scoring 3727 and 2697 runs respectively. With her pace bowling, she claimed 134 international scalps.

Gujarat Giants updated squad for WPL 2023

Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia and Shabnam Shakil.

