GG vs MI, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

History will be created on Saturday, March 4 when Gujarat Giants (GG) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

While the men’s premier league (IPL) has been in existence since 2008, the clamor had been growing for a women’s version as well. Many current and former India Women cricketers also threw their weight behind the idea of a women’s premier league. It has taken a while, but finally it’s here.

In the first match of WPL 2023, Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants will be up against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians. Mooney and Harmanpreet are familiar foes, having faced each other often during India-Australia battles, with the most recent one coming in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Both Gujarat and Mumbai have some high-quality match-winners. The Giants have top Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner in their ranks, while MI will be banking on the versatility of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr. On paper, MI have a slight edge, but as we have often seen in T20s, anything can happen.

Today's GG vs MI toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Beth Mooney said:

“It looks pretty even. Should be hard and flat. Chasing has been successful in the past and we fancy that tonight.”

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur commented:

“This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well.”

GG vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w/c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Today's GG vs MI pitch report

According to Nathalie Germanos and Anjum Chopra, dew will be a factor, so it will be interesting to see what the captains choose to do. There is a green patch, which could help bowlers. A lot of runs could be expected though.

Today's GG vs MI match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita

GG vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Pandit, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes