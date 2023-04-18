Glenn Maxwell's 3 best knocks in a losing cause in the IPL

Glenn Maxwell has had an adventurous IPL career so far with equal share of highs and lows. The star Australian all-rounder has represented a number of teams in the IPL, but it has been his time at Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he has shown shades of brilliance.

One such knock came in his latest game for RCB against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he scored 76 runs off just 36 balls. While Maxwell was there at the crease, it looked like Bangalore would be cruising to the target of 227. However, his sensational knock went in vain as RCB lost by eight runs.

On that note, let's take a look at three such knocks from Glenn Maxwell that ended up in a losing cause:

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Well played, Maxi!



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #RCBvCSK #CricketTwitter A superb innings from Glenn Maxwell comes to an endWell played, Maxi!📸: IPL A superb innings from Glenn Maxwell comes to an end 🔥Well played, Maxi! 👏📸: IPL #IPL2023 #RCBvCSK #CricketTwitter https://t.co/4uNkzE5Lri

#3 56(39), KXIP vs MI, April 25, 2016

Glenn Maxwell had a decent outing with the bat against his former side Mumbai Indians (MI) during the IPL 2016 encounter at Indore. After losing skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck, Partihiv Patel and Ambati Rayudu added a staggering 137 runs for the second wicket and set up a great platform for others to follow.

Handy cameos from Jos Buttler and Keiron Pollard ensured that Mumbai got to a massive total of 189/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Punjab did get off to a jittery start, losing two early wickets. But Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell gave their chase some much-needed impetus.

Maxwell played an excellent knock of 56 off just 39 balls. But his dismissal at the hands of Jasprit Bumrah proved to be a massive blow for Punjab as even a handy cameo from David Miller couldn't help their cause. From 139/3, Punjab ended up with 164/7, losing by 25 runs.

#2 68(42), KKR vs KXIP, May 4, 2016

Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir got the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off to a flying start as the duo added 101 runs for the first wicket. While KKR lost just three wickets in their innings, they couldn't quite get the finishing kick they wanted as KXIP restricted them to 164/3.

Punjab got off to a horrible start as they lost their first three wickets for just 13 runs and that put the hosts in the driver's seat. While all the Punjab batters seemed to struggle, Glenn Maxwell put on an absolute show and scored 68 runs off just 42 balls.

Axar Patel also scored a fantastic cameo of 21 off just seven balls and that brought Punjab pretty close to a win. However, Kolkata held their nerves and ended up winning the game by seven runs.

#1 59(29), RCB vs LSG, April 10, 2023

One may argue that Glenn Maxwell is arguably playing his best cricket in the IPL ever since he joined RCB. Although he had a great season with KXIP back in 2014, he has probably been more consistent in his two seasons with Bangalore.

Maxwell has already looked brilliant this season, with one of his most impactful knocks coming against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got RCB off to a flying start, but it was Maxwell who provided that push through the middle-overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



And it’s come in just 24 balls



📸: IPL



#RCBvLSG #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter FIFTY FOR GLENN MAXWELL!And it’s come in just 24 balls📸: IPL FIFTY FOR GLENN MAXWELL! 💥And it’s come in just 24 balls 🔥📸: IPL#RCBvLSG #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ubF99Qu26u

Glenn Maxwell scored 59 off just 29 balls and his sensational partnership with Du Plessis ensured RCB set up a massive target of 213 for the visitors. For the early part of the chase, it looked like LSG were going to end up with a massive defeat.

However, Marcus Stoinis smashed a brilliant 65 and then Nicholas Pooran scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2023 so far off just 15 balls to put Lucknow back on track. RCB tried their best to pull things back but lost in dramatic fashion on the last ball as LSG won by one wicket.

Poll : 0 votes