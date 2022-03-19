Glenn Maxwell marries girlfriend Vini Raman, shares wedding picture on Instagram

Australian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Glenn Maxwell got married to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday. The cricketer and his wife shared a picture from their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram handles in which they are seen kissing.

The 33-year-old cricketer skipped Australia’s ongoing tour of Pakistan for his wedding, which was supposed to take place earlier but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Sharing the wedding picture on her Instagram handle, Raman wrote:

“Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22”

Maxwell posted a picture with his wife on his Instagram stories in which the cricketer and Raman are seen holding hands with rings on their fingers. The story was captioned:

"Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete."

An Insta story shared by Vini Raman

The Aussie batter and Raman announced their engagement back in February 2020. Indian-origin Raman is a pharmacist based in Melbourne.

A number of cricketers wished the newly-married couple while replying to the post announcing their wedding. Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson and KL Rahul were among those who congratulated Maxwell and Raman.

The Aussie cricketer was part of the team that hammered Sri Lanka 4-1 in the T20I series last month. The right-handed batter registered scores of 7, 15, 39, 48* and 29 in the five-match series.

Glenn Maxwell will represent RCB in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi! 🏻 The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. 🥳🤩Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi! The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. 🥳🤩Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi! ❤️🙌🏻 https://t.co/RxUimi3MeX

The Australian big-hitter will be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Maxwell was among the players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in Bengaluru last month.

He made an impressive debut for RCB last season, smashing 513 runs in 15 games at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10.

RCB will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Punjab Kings at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

RCB IPL 2022 Schedule

Match 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 18: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

