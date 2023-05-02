GT vs DC, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

With the games coming thick and fast, match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

Both teams are at the opposite ends of the table. While Gujarat are the current table-toppers with six wins in eight games, Delhi have had a horrid season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins in eight games.

DC will enter tonight's game on the back of a loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi.

After opting to bat first, the SRH innings rode on two fabulous knocks. While Abhishek Sharma set the tone up front, Heinrich Klaasen provided the finishing touches.

Despite losing wickets regularly, Abhishek stood tall and kept putting the DC bowlers under pressure, scoring 67 off 36 balls. However, he was also holed out in the 12th over. Klassen took the SRH innings forward and reached his fifty in just 25 balls.

Klassen finished up with a 27-ball 53*, which helped SRH post 197/6 on the board. Mitchell Marsh took four crucial scalps in the middle overs.

Chasing 198 for the win, DC needed a strong start. However, they were dealt a significant blow as David Warner was cleaned up for a duck in the very first over.

Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh then counter-attacked and added 112 runs in just 66 balls. Salt was the first one to race away to his fifty and scored 59 runs off 35 balls. Marsh followed it up with a 39-ball 63.

DC had the game in their hands and needed to bat sensibly to register their third consecutive win. However, a match-changing batting collapse saw them lose five wickets for the next 36 runs.

SRH eventually restricted the hosts to 188/6 and won the entertaining fixture by nine runs.

GT scorecard from their last IPL 2023 encounter vs KKR

GT bowling scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

Unlike DC, Gujarat Titans have been in spectacular form this season. They are on a three-match winning streak, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous encounter in Kolkata.

Rain delayed the start of the match by 45 minutes before Gujarat asked KKR to bat first. Jason Roy, who missed the game due to an injury, was replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The Afghani batter batted well on his return, notching up 81 runs in just 39 balls. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer failed to contribute with the bat in the middle order. Meanwhile, Andre Russell provided the finishing touches with a 19-ball 34 and led KKR to a total of 179/7.

Mohammed Shami was great once again for GT, claiming a three-wicket haul.

GT batting scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

Chasing 180 for the win, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha early on, but Shubman Gill's 49-run knock allowed them to score 52 off the first six. Hardik Pandya failed to convert a start once again and was trapped in front after having scored 26 off 20 balls.

In a precarious position of 93/3 after 11.2 overs, GT needed their middle order to step up once again. Vijay Shankar and David Miller rose to the occasion and didn't allow KKR to make a comeback in the game.

The duo added 87 runs for the fourth wicket and helped GT chase down the target with 13 balls still remaining. While Miller scored 32* off 18 balls, Shankar was instrumental with his fabulous unbeaten knock of 51 off 24 balls.

Scoring 24 runs off the 17th over by Varun Chakravarthy was the final nail in the coffin as GT won the game by seven wickets.

DC will have their task cut out when they lock horns with the defending champions in their own backyard. Having said that, the IPL is a tournament where any under-firing team can topple the strongest of teams on their day.

