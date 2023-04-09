GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch history and IPL records

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. It is the first afternoon match of the season at the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans hosted Chennai Super Kings in the season opener a few days ago in Ahmedabad. The pitch at this venue looked good for batting. Fans should expect a high-scoring game between GT and KKR today.

Before the clash between Gujarat and Kolkata starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

The pitch in Ahmedabad helps the batters and the bowlers equally. There is something for everyone on this surface. Teams batting first have always managed to cross the 120-run mark, but none of the teams have touched the 200-run mark yet in IPL matches on this ground.

Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The captain winning the toss in today's match may look to field first.

Narendra Modi Stadium [File photo]

Before the match starts, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by the world's largest cricket stadium.

IPL matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 3/17 - Hardik Pandya (GT) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2022

Highest team score: 182/5 - Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 182/5 - Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2023

Average first-innings score: 157

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Ahmedabad's pitch is good for batting. Since today's match will take place in the afternoon, a run-fest could be on the cards.

All the previous eight matches hosted by Ahmedabad were night matches. Fans should note that the game is the first afternoon match on this ground. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays in this game.

Both GT and KKR have some top-tier talents in their squads. It should not be a surprise if the game proves to be a closely-contested one.

Narendra Modi Stadium last IPL match

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in the previous IPL game at the world's largest cricket stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92-run knock helped CSK post 178 on the board in their 20 overs. In reply, GT scored 182/5, riding on a brilliant half-century from Shubman Gill.

20 sixes were hit in the GT vs CSK match. A total of 12 wickets fell, with pacers bagging nine of them.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 178/7 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92, Rashid Khan 2/26) lost to Gujarat Titans 182/5 (Shubman Gill 63, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3/36) by 5 wickets

Poll : 0 votes