GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 5 ft. Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by six runs on Sunday in IPL 2024. It was an eventful game, where Shubman Gill recorded his first win as the GT skipper. Hardik Pandya made his captaincy debut for MI, but the all-rounder could not inspire his team to a victory.

Hardik won the toss at the Naendra Modi Stadium and elected to bowl first. The decision worked in MI's favor as a clinical performance from Jasprit Bumrah helped the team keep GT down to 168 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, MI crossed the 100-run mark with seven wickets in hand. It looked like MI would pull off an easy win, but GT's bowlers executed their plans to perfection in the death overs to open the team's IPL 2024 campaign with a win.

The much-awaited clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is officially in the history books. Here's a look at the three moments which generated a buzz among the fans from the fifth match of IPL 2024.

#1 Hardik Pandya receives enormous boos ahead of his first game as MI captain in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya was the captain of the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and 2023. Two years ago, he lifted his first trophy as captain at the Narendra Modi Stadium while leading the Titans.

However, Pandya unexpectedly quit GT and returned to his 'home' Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. MI straightaway appointed him as their skipper, thereby sacking Rohit Sharma, who led the team to five championships.

The way MI handled the captaincy change did not go down well with the franchise's fans. Hardik received loud boos from the crowd when he came out for the toss and bowled the first over for Mumbai Indians.

#2 Hardik Pandya sends Rohit Sharma to field in the deep

This match marked Rohit Sharma's first game as a player for Mumbai Indians since 2013. The last time Sharma played a match for MI as a player was under Ricky Ponting's captaincy in 2013.

Midway during IPL 2013, Ponting handed over the team's reins to Sharma, and he played as MI skipper whenever he featured in the playing XI.

During last night's game, Sharma was back as a player, and Pandya changed his fielding position. Videos of the same went viral on social media.

#3 A dog runs away from Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans

It was a forgettable night for Hardik Pandya as nothing went his way. He failed to deliver with the ball despite taking the new ball in the powerplay, and then, he could not finish off the match with the bat.

While fielding for the Mumbai Indians, Hardik tried to focus on the game, but a dog came running on the field. Hardik tried to call the dog towards him, but the animal ran away from the MI skipper.

Hardik will be looking to forget what happened in Ahmedabad yesterday and make a fresh start to his IPL 2024 season on Wednesday when MI take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.