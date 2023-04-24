GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the defending champions Gujarat Titans lock horns against the most successful team in the competition’s history, Mumbai Indians. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting this encounter.

Gujarat Titans have played six games so far. They have won four of those and lost two. They got back to winning ways by beating the Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing. They will be high on confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Batting first, only Wriddhiman Saha (47) and Hardik Pandya (66) contributed with the bat as they finished their innings on 135/6. Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad then picked up two wickets each for the Titans as they completed an outstanding bowling display to restrict the Super Giants to 128/7 and win the game by seven runs.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are placed in the bottom half of the points table. They have six points under their belt, winning three games and losing as many. They faced the Punjab Kings in their last game and suffered a loss.

The bowlers picked up eight wickets in total but leaked runs as the Kings posted 214 on the board. Chasing the mammoth total, Rohit Sharma (44), Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 13 runs. They will look to grab their fourth win in their upcoming game against the Titans.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Match 35, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 25, 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium looks good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the bounce is true. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad on Tuesday is expected to hover between 26 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

We can expect Sai Sudharsan to come back into the side in place of Abhinav Manohar.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians

Expect Riley Meredith to replace Jason Behrendorff, who was on the expensive side in their last outing.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

The Titans got back to winning ways in their last outing. It was a solid performance from them and they will be high on confidence. The Mumbai Indians are coming off a loss in their previous game and will have to be at their best to challenge the Titans.

Gujarat Titans look a settled unit and can be expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win Match 35 of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

