GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is going to host this clash on Friday, May 26.

The Titans failed to qualify directly for the final of the tournament as they registered a disappointing 15-run loss against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. Bowling first, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bowled economical spells and picked up two wickets apiece to restrict the Super Kings to 172/7 in 20 overs.

However, the batting unit of the Titans failed miserably as the team got bundled out for just 157 runs in 20 overs. Shubman Gill (42) and Rashid Khan (30) got starts but they failed to convert it into a big knock as the defending champions failed to secure a direct qualification to IPL 2023 final.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator by 81 runs to earn themselves a place in Qualifier 2.

Batting first, useful contributions from Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) ensured that the team finished on a competitive total of 182/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Akash Madhwal single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of the Super Giants and picked up five wickets at an impressive economy rate of 1.4. Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla picked up one wicket apiece as the Mumbai Indians progressed further in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

A high-scoring clash awaits both teams as the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to offer a batting-friendly surface for the game. There will be some swing on offer for seamers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

The conditions in Ahmedabad will be ideal for a game of cricket with temperatures expected to range between 29 and 41 degree celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans Team News

Sai Sudharsan and Alzarri Joseph are expected to come into the side in place of Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande, who failed to make an impact in the previous game.

Mohit Sharma can come in as an impact substitute if the team decides to bat first.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, and Noor Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination on Friday.

Nehal Wadhera can come as an impact sub if the team decided to bowl first

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

The Gujarat Titans suffered a loss against the Super Kings in the Qualifier 1, while the Mumbai Indians defeated the Super Giants in the Eliminator.

However, the defending champions are expected to make a strong comeback in their home conditions and secure a place in the IPL 2023 final.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

