GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans qualified for the IPL 2023 Final last night. They defeated the Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium and secured a spot in the summit clash.

GT will now lock horns with CSK in the final match. The Titans and the Super Kings competed against each other in the opening game of IPL 2023 on March 31, 2023. Now, tomorrow evening, they will lock horns once again at the same venue, with the title on the line this time.

But before that, here's a look at the top stats, records, scorecard and award winners from the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

List of all award winners in GT vs MI match, IPL 2023

Shubman Gill won the Man of the Match award for his fantastic innings of 129 runs from 60 balls. The Gujarat Titans batter smacked his third century of the season to help his team post a 233-run total on the board. Gill's innings consisted of seven fours and 10 sixes.

Here is the complete list of players who won awards at the post-match presentation of the Qualifier 2 match:

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill (129 off 60)

Game-changer of the Match: Shubman Gill (182 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Josh Little (catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Shubman Gill (52.5 MVA points)

Longest Six of the Match: Shubman Gill (106 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Tilak Varma (strike rate of 307)

Most Fours in the Match: Shubman Gill (7 fours)

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Gujarat Titans batted brilliantly and posted 233/3 on the board after being asked to bat first by the Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill registered his third ton of the season, while Sai Sudharsan scored 43 runs off 31 balls. Piyush Chawla bowled a spell of 1/45 in three overs for MI.

In reply, MI lost Ishan Kishan due to a concussion. Vishnu Vinod replaced him in the lineup. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Cameron Green tried their best to take MI to IPL 2023 final, but GT bowled them out for 171 runs. Mohit Sharma bowled a magical spell of 5/10 for the Titans.

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians game

Multiple records broke during the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. Here are some of the top stats:

Mohammed Shami has taken the highest wickets by a bowler in powerplay overs of a single IPL season. He has picked up 17 wickets this year, breaking Trent Boult (2020) and Mitchell Johnson's (2013) record of 16 wickets. Shubman Gill broke Virender Sehwag's record for the highest individual score in an IPL playoffs match. Gill scored 129, breaking Sehwag's record of 122 against CSK in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014. Gujarat Titans set a new record for the highest total by a team in IPL playoffs. They scored 233 against MI. Back in 2014, PBKS blasted 226/6 against CSK in 2014.

