GT vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) come into their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) meeting on Tuesday, April 25 on the back of contrasting results.

The Titans seemed out of the contest for large parts of their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but somehow managed to pull things back towards the end of the second innings. They are currently placed fourth in the standings, with eight points to their name.

MI, on the other hand, were well in control of their contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they completely bungled their death-overs bowling and then failed to chase down what seemed like a gettable total at one stage.

With three wins and as many losses, the five-time champions are placed a lowly seventh.

GT and MI have met only once in the IPL, and that ended in a five-run win for the latter. Tim David was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 21-ball 44, but Daniel Sams was the real star of the show, bowling a stellar final over to David Miller.

IPL 2023, GT vs MI Match Prediction: Hardik Pandya takes on his former franchise in Ahmedabad clash

David Miller and Vijay Shankar will have important roles to play against MI

Jofra Archer returned to the MI playing XI after a long spell on the sidelines. While his returns didn't reflect that, he seemed to be in good rhythm and threatened the PBKS batters throughout. The Englishman will be key for Mumbai once again, with not much support in the bowling department.

Piyush Chawla has been the pick of the MI bowlers in IPL 2023, while Jason Behrendorff has produced some decent wicket-taking bursts. Cameron Green has been on the rise as well.

However, with Arjun Tendulkar copping some stick of late and Mumbai not having any reliable supporting bowlers, their weaknesses could play into GT's hands in Ahmedabad.

The Titans, on the other hand, proved that they have a potent bowling lineup even without Alzarri Joseph, who is bound to return for this game. Mohit Sharma has been a revelation since making his comeback, while Mohammad Shami has been deadly in the powerplay.

Not much needs to be said about GT's star men. Shubman Gill is due a big score, Rashid Khan has been lethal in the middle overs, and Hardik Pandya, who will be up against his former franchise, will have a chip on his shoulder.

Overall, while MI's batting unit is clearly far better than GT's, their bowling shortcomings could prove to be their downfall in Ahmedabad. The Titans have benefited from the flat surface on offer at home, although their results haven't been overwhelmingly positive at the venue.

A quality team like the Mumbai Indians will always be in with a chance, but the Gujarat Titans might not be a great matchup for them. While anything can happen in a game of T20 cricket, the home side can be backed to come out on top and take two points from this encounter.

Prediction: GT to win Match 35 of IPL 2023.

