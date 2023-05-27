GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in yesterday’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat will now take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on May 28.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, GT posted an imposing 233/3 as Shubman Gill (129 off 60) notched up his third ton of an incredible season. MI were bowled out for 171 in response as pacer Mohit Sharma registered exceptional figures of 5/10 in 2.2 overs.

Chasing a huge total after a yet another special effort from Gill, Mumbai needed to get off to a blazing start without losing too many wickets. However, Mohammad Shami sent back Nehal Wadhera (4) and Rohit Sharma (8) cheaply. Wadhera opened the innings in place of an injured Ishan Kishan, but nicked an attempted pull. Rohit then top-edged a back-of-a-length delivery from the Gujarat pacer.

Tilak Varma (43 off 14) lifted Mumbai’s spirits, clobbering Shami for four fours and a six in the fifth over. However, his resistance was short-lived as he was cleaned up by Rashid Khan while attempting a sweep. Cameron Green, who had retired hurt after being hit on the arm, returned to the crease but was knocked over for 30 off 20 as he missed a cross-batted swipe off Josh Little’s bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 38) single-handedly kept the fight alive for MI. But the fact that he was bowled by Mohit after missing his favorite scoop shot was proof that this was not destined to be Mumbai’s day.

Following Suryakumar’s exit, MI crumbled rather swiftly as Mohit completed a well-deserved five-wicket haul.

Sublime Gill lifts GT to 233/3

In-form Gujarat Titans opener Gill continued his incredible run with the bat, whacking 10 sixes and seven fours in his 60-ball 129.

After Mumbai won the toss and asked Gujarat to bat, following a delayed start due to rain, Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (18) added 54 for the first wicket. The latter was stumped down the leg-side off Piyush Chawla’s bowling.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan (43 off 31) then featured in a 138-run stand for the second wicket, with the former being the dominant partner. The right-handed batter slammed Chris Jordan for a six and a four off consecutive balls in the sixth over. MI could have had his scalp before the powerplay, but Tim David put down a diving catch at mid-on.

After easing past his fifty, Gill went into overdrive, launching Akash Madhwal for three sixes in the 12th over. In the next over, he went after Chawla and slammed him for two maximums and a four. The 23-year-old reached a 49-ball hundred by tapping Green for a single to long-on. He celebrated the feat by smashing the MI all-rounder for 6, 4, 6.

Gill’s terrific knock ended when he holed out to deep midwicket off Madhwal’s bowling, with David making no mistake this time. Sudharsan failed to get the big hits at the death and was retired out with one over to go. A handy cameo from skipper Hardik Pandya (28* off 13), however, ensured GT crossed 230.

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Gill played a sensational knock for GT to lay the foundation for the team’s win. He looked in complete command during his stay out in the middle. With the ball, Shami and Rashid claimed two wickets apiece to put MI on the back foot. Mohit then ran through the middle and lower order to register the best bowling figures by a Gujarat bowler.

For MI, Suryakumar top-scored with a fighting 61, while Varma gave the opposition a mini-scare by clubbing 43 in 14 balls.

Gill was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for his spectacular innings.

