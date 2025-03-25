GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Narendra Modi Stadium will host a match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, March 25. It is the first game of the IPL 2025 season for both GT and PBKS. Both teams failed to make it to the playoffs last season.

Ad

GT roped in some big names like Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Glenn Phillips at the mega auction. Similarly, PBKS have bolstered their team by adding the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Nehal Wadhera to their roster.

Before GT and PBKS kick off their IPL 2025 campaigns, here's a quick look at the pitch history at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

25 IPL matches have been played at the world's largest cricket stadium. Teams batting second have won on 15 occasions. Hence, the captain winning the toss should prefer to field first.

Ad

Trending

Here are some important stats from the previous IPL games played in Ahmedabad:

IPL matches played: 25

Won by teams batting first: 9

Won by teams batting second: 15

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 233/3 - GT vs MI, 2023

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Ad

Average first innings score: 171.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The Ahmedabad pitch report will be live from the world's largest cricket stadium before the toss. Generally, the venue offers a flat batting surface.

Shubman Gill mentioned at the pre-season press conference that his team will go for 240-260 if the conditions allow them. A run-fest could be on the cards in IPL 2025.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by Ahmedabad. Avesh Khan's three-wicket haul helped RR restrict RCB to 172/8.

Ad

In response, RR reached 174/6, riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's quickfire 45-run knock at the top of the order. The batters hit 13 sixes in that game. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: RR 174/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 45, Mohammed Siraj 2/33) beat RCB 172/8 (Rajat Patidar 34, Avesh Khan 3/44) by 4 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback