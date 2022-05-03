GT vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 48th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday (May 03). With five wins in 10 matches, Punjab Kings now occupy fifth position in the points table below Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and surprisingly opted to bat first. PBKS player Rishi Dhawan effected a brilliant direct hit to send Titans opener Shubman Gill packing in the third over to dent Gujarat early in the innings.

Wriddhiman Saha (21) played a few aggressive strokes at the other end but could not sustain for a longer period as he perished in the fourth over.

The onus was on captain Hardik Pandya (1) to bail out his side. However, Rishi Dhawan induced an outside edge of the star all-rounder in the seventh over to dismiss him, pushing GT into deep trouble.

Even David Miller (11) and Rahul Tewatia (11), who have played multiple match-winning knocks for their team this season, failed to create any impact.

Sai Sudharsan (65 in 50 balls) waged a lone battle even when the wickets were tumbling at the other end and helped his side reach 143/8 in the end.

The 20-year-old bought up his maiden IPL half-century in the process. Kagiso Rabada (4/33) was the star performer for Punjab Kings in the bowling department.

Defending a below-par target of 144, GT got off to a decent start as Mohammad Shami dismissed Jonny Bairstow (1) in the third over with just 10 runs on the scoreboard.

Shikhar Dhawan (62*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40) then put on a 87-run partnership to stabilize the innings.

After the Sri Lankan departed in the 12th over, Liam Livingstone (30* in 10 balls) arrived at the crease and finished the chase off in a hurry with his trademark audacious big-hitting strokeplay.

PBKS eventually reached 145/2 in 16 overs and boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR).

GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

Here are some of the best memes related to the GT vs PBKS game.

