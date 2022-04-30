GT vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 43

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 43 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. This will be the first match of the double-header.

The two teams go into battle with contrasting fortunes. Gujarat are on top of the points table, having lost only one of their eight games. Bangalore are fifth, having lost their last two matches.

The standout feature of GT in IPL 2022 has been their ability to win against all odds. This came to the fore in their previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan played blinders to lift the team past the finish line after Umran Malik claimed a brilliant five-fer.

RCB’s batting will be under the scanner on Saturday. They were bundled out for 68 by SRH and 115 by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Not just Virat Kohli, but captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell also need runs. If the batting fires, they have the bowling attack to trouble Gujarat.

Today's IPL toss result

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the reason, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said:

“We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously, it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#RCB #AavaDe #IPL2022 #GTvRCB Faf du Plessis has won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bat first 🏏📸: IPL Faf du Plessis has won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bat first 🏏 📸: IPL#RCB #AavaDe #IPL2022 #GTvRCB https://t.co/9MVtW1PGT3

RCB has one change - Mahipal Lomror comes in for Suyash Prabhudessai. Gujarat have made two changes. Pradeep Sangwan and Sai Sudharsan come in for Yash Dayal and Abhinav Manohar.

GT vs RCB - Today's Match Playing XIs

GT playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

GT vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Saiyed Khalid, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Edited by Sai Krishna