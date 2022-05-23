GT vs RR head-to-head stats for Qualifier 1, IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. This is the first time a stadium outside Maharashtra will play host to an IPL 2022 game.

The winner of this game will progress to the final. If the Gujarat Titans win the game, they will become the first team since 2008 to qualify for the summit clash in their debut season. If the Rajasthan Royals emerge victorious, it will be their first appearance in an IPL final since 2008.

With a history-making match set to take place tomorrow at the Eden Gardens, here's a look at the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022: GT vs RR head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans lead 1-0 in their head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. The Ahmedabad-based franchise has emerged victorious by 37 runs in their only encounter so far.

Last 5 GT vs RR match results

Here is the summary of the only IPL 2022 match that took place between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals:

GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14

Last 5 match results of GT at Eden Gardens

Gujarat Titans have never played a match at the Eden Gardens before.

Last 5 match results of RR at Eden Gardens

Rajasthan Royals have a 1-2 win-loss record in their last three games at the Eden Gardens. While they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) twice on this ground in 2018, they won their most recent face-off against the two-time champions at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

Here's a summary of RR's last three matches on this ground:

RR (177/7) beat KKR (175/6) by 3 wickets, Apr 25, 2019 KKR (145/4) beat RR (142) by 6 wickets, May 15, 2018 KKR (169/7) beat RR (144/4) by 25 runs, May 23, 2018

