GT vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns against each other in Match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

GT started their season with wins against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) before suffering a shocking defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last home game. The defending champions got back to the winning ways with a resounding win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday (April 13).

Similarly, RR have also won three of the four matches played. They are on a two-game winning run, having beaten DC and CSK in their last two fixtures.

Ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record:

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

GT and RR have faced each other thrice in the IPL [IPLT20]

The head-to-head stats between GT and RR currently stands at 3-0. Both teams have gone up against each other thrice so far, with Gujarat coming on top on all occasions, including during the IPL 2022 finals.

Hardik Pandya's 87* helped GT script their first win over RR in a league game in 2022. Later in the season, the two teams again met in Qualifier 1 where GT won the match by seven wickets.

Lastly, in the ultimate finale of the 2022 season, GT once again surpassed the RR challenge on the back of a brilliant all-round show by skipper Pandya.

Here's a summary of the head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

GT vs RR head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host tonight's battle between GT and RR. The head-to-head record between GT and RR in IPL matches hosted by Ahmedabad is 1-0.

Both teams met each other in Ahmedabad during the finals last season, where Gujarat ended up as the victors by seven wickets.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL matches

As mentioned earlier, GT and RR faced each other thrice in IPL 2022. GT scored 192/4 in the first innings. In reply, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each to restrict RR to only 155/9 in 20 overs.

In the next game in Kolkata, RR scored 189/6 on the back of Jos Buttler's 89. GT, however, chased down the total with vital contributions from David Miller (68*), Hardik Pandya (40*) and Shubman Gill (35).

In the 2022 finals, GT restricted RR to only 130 in the first innings before comfortably chasing down the target with seven wickets in hand.

Here's a summary of their previous three battles:

GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, April 14, 2022.

GT (191/3) beat RR (188/6) by 7 wickets, May 24, 2022.

GT (133/3) beat RR (130/9) by 7 wickets, May 29, 2022.

