GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Rajasthan Royals cruised to their fourth win of the IPL 2023 last night. Half-centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson helped the Royals defeat the Gujarat Titans by three wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

David Miller's brilliant 46-run knock helped the Gujarat Titans post 177/7 on the board in their 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma bagged two wickets for the Rajasthan Royals.

Chasing 178 for a victory, the Royals struggled in the powerplay overs. Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami restricted RR to 26/2 in six overs. Fifties from Samson and Hetmyer along with cameos from Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin turned the game in RR's favor. RR won the game in 19.2 overs.

The game between GT and RR has ended. Here's a look at the award winners and records broken in the match.

List of all Award winners in GT vs RR match, IPL 2023

Shimron Hetmyer won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant half-century for the Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter came out to bat at number six when the Royals were down to 55/4 in the 11th over. He joined hands with Sanju Samson and brought his team back into the contest.

Hetmyer aggregated 56 runs off just 26 balls, smacking five sixes and two fours. He also smashed the winning six. Here's a list of the other award winners:

Player of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer (56 off 26)

Game-changer of the Match: Mohammed Shami

Catch of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Sanju Samson

Longest Six of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer

Electric Striker of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer (strike rate of 215.38)

Most Fours of the Match: Shubman Gill (4 fours)

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (Image: Sportskeeda)

Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha in the first over itself. Shubman Gill and David Miller stole the show in the first innings. Gill scored 45 runs off 34 balls, while Miller contributed 46 off 30. Abhinav Manohar played a fine knock of 27 runs off just 13 balls.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals struggled against the new ball. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer turned the game upside down in the second half of the innings. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for GT with figures of 3/25.

GT vs RR, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match

The IPL 2023 game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals entertained the fans a lot on Super Sunday. RR recorded their first-ever win over GT. Here's a list of the three other records that broke last night:

1. Hardik Pandya (29 years and 187 days) became the youngest player to complete 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL history. Pandya needed 16 runs to achieve the feat. He scored 28. Kieron Pollard (29 years and 332 days) held the record previously.

2. Rajasthan Royals broke Mumbai Indians' record for the lowest powerplay total in IPL 2023. RR scored 26/2 against GT. MI had scored 29 runs against RCB.

3. Jos Buttler broke Shreyas Iyer's record for the most consecutive innings without a duck in IPL. Buttler recorded a duck after 84 consecutive innings, while Iyer batted 82 consecutive innings without a duck.

