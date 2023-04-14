[WATCH] "And the rest is his story"- RR share a special video of Sanju Samson on the 10th anniversary of his IPL debut 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) dedicated a special video to their captain Sanju Samson on the 10th anniversary of his IPL debut.

Samson's first appearance in the lucrative T20 league came way back on April 14, 2013, when he represented the Rajasthan Royals against Kings Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the match. Samson was unbeaten on 27* after facing 23 balls and helped his side chase down Punjab's total.

Apart from the two seasons he spent with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2016 and 2017, the Kerala keeper-batter has remained an integral part of the RR set-up in all other seasons since 2013. He even helped RR reach the IPL 2022 final, but Gujarat Titans (GT) won the summit clash.

RR took to their official Instagram handle on Friday, April 14, and shared a video compilation of Samson's IPL journey so far. They captioned the post:

14.04.2013: Sanju makes his IPL debut. And the rest is 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺. 🫡💗

You can watch the video below:

RR are currently atop the IPL 2023 points table after winning three out of their four games. They will next face the defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 16.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #23 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

