GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch history and IPL records 

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to cross swords with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

Gujarat hosted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 13 of the season a few days ago and the pitch proved to be a belter. Fans should expect a high-scoring game between GT and RR today.

Gujarat Titans



see you there for another electrifying evening



It's time to welcome our neighbours home for a rematch of last year's final

Before the clash between Gujarat and Rajasthan starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad [Getty Images]

Although bowlers with good lines and lengths with fare decently, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium often aids the batters more. The venue has so far seen 771 runs being scored across the two games played in IPL 2023.

In both of those matches, teams batting second have come triumphs. With that being said, the captain winning the toss in today's match may look to field first as usual.

Before the match starts, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by the world's largest cricket stadium.

IPL matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 3/17 - Hardik Pandya (GT) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2022

Highest team score: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2023

Average first-innings score: 164

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Ahmedabad's pitch is good for batting. Since today's match will take place in the evening, a run-fest could be on the cards.

Fans should note that the previous game at the venue was a day game between GT and KKR, which saw a total of 411 runs being scored across 40 overs.

A repeat of IPL 2022 finals, the encounter between GT and RR is expected to be a tightly contested one. Both franchises have some gun players in their ranks.

Narendra Modi Stadium last IPL match

KKR beat GT in Match 13 of the IPL 2023 [IPLT20]

Kolkata Knight Riders trounced Gujarat Titans in the last IPL game hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After Gujarat chose to bat first, the defending champions piled up a fantastic score of 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill (39) and Sai Sudharsan (53) set up a good platform before Vijay Shankar smashed a 24-ball 63* to take the total over 200.

6, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in the last 7 balls by Rinku Singh
When KKR needed 39 runs from 8 balls.



When KKR needed 39 runs from 8 balls. 6, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in the last 7 balls by Rinku Singh When KKR needed 39 runs from 8 balls. https://t.co/K1Ml26F5dK

The chase was always going to be an arduous task for the Kolkata franchise. However, KKR got over the line in the most exhilarating fashion. The match was done and dusted for KKR with 39 more runs needed off just eight deliveries. GT may have thought that they would win the match but Rinku Singh had other plans.

He clobbered Yash Dayal for five consecutive lusty maximums to script a remarkable run-chase for KKR against GT.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 (Vijay Shankar 63*, Sunil Narine 3/33) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Rashid Khan 3/37) by 3 wickets

