GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Gujarat Titans will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday (April 16). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this clash. The game will be a repeat of last year’s final which was played between these two teams at the same venue.

Gujarat Titans have played four games in this edition so far. They have won three games out of those and lost one. They lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders but got back to winning ways by beating the Punjab Kings.

The bowlers picked up eight wickets in total to restrict the Kings to 153 after electing to bowl first, with Mohit Sharma finishing with figures of 2/18. In response, Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 67 at the top of the order. The game went down to the last over and the Titans held their nerves to chase it down with one ball to spare. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals have had a similar journey in IPL 2023 so far. They have won three games out of four. RR faced the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai in their last fixture and beat them in a thriller of a contest.

Jos Buttler scored 52 and contributions from their middle-order batters helped the Royals post 175 on the board. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each.

With 21 needed of the last over and five of the last ball, Sandeep Sharma kept his cool and defended it successfully against MS Dhoni. The Royals will be high on confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 23, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 16, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium looks good for batting. The new ball bowlers may get some movement off the surface but if the batters manage to survive that period, they will be able to score big. Run-scoring becomes easier as the game progresses.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature expected to range between 26 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Expect them to go with the same winning combination on Sunday.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Rajasthan Royals

We may see Trent Boult come into the side in place of Adam Zampa if he gets fit in time.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa/Trent Boult.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction

Both these sides faced each other in the final last year at the same venue. The Titans won the game to lift the title and the Royals will be looking for revenge on Sunday when they meet again in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans look a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans to win this encounter

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

