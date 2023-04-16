GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16. This game will be the second match of the double-header.

GT have kicked off their title defense in impressive fashion, winning three of their first four matches. Their only loss in the tournament so far, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was down to the individual brilliance of Rinku Singh. They recovered well to register a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will be confident going into their clash against Rajasthan.

RR, meanwhile, were given a tough fight by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match, but survived to register a three-run win. Devdutt Padikkal getting back among the runs was a big positive for Rajasthan from their game against CSK. Ravichandran Ashwin’s success as an all-rounder can encourage them to be flexible with their playing XI.

Today's GT vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson has confirmed that Trent Boult is returning in place of Jason Holder.

GT have a forced change. Since Vijay Shankar is unwell, Abhinav Manohar comes in his place.

GT vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.

Gujarat Subs: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root

Today's GT vs RR pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar, the pitch suits the home team who are now seam-heavy. Bit of grass, which has freshness. Spinners might get a bit of assistance on the red soil pitch.

Today's GT vs RR match players list

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

GT vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: A Nanda Kishore

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

