GT vs RR IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Gujarat vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 Final?

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) first-ever champions are the only hurdle standing between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and a fairytale triumph in their first-ever season. For the first time since 2008, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have reached an IPL final, under the astute leadership of Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, in their debut campaign in the prestigious league, Hardik Pandya and Co. have set up a final date at their home ground on Sunday, May 29.

GT took the relatively easy route to the final, chasing down a decent total posted by RR in Qualifier 1 on the back of a blitz from the hugely impressive David Miller. The big guns, Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya, delivered too. Having had the opportunity to rest for almost a week, the Titans will be fresh and ready for their first appearance at the Motera in front of what is expected to be a massive turnout.

Meanwhile, RR had to extract every ounce of benefit from their top-two finish. They meandered their way to Qualifier 2, where they had to overcome the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) test. They did so fairly easily, with Jos Buttler's fiery hundred following up a superb comeback from Prasidh Krishna.

There's no doubt that both RR and GT have been the two best teams in IPL 2022 and fully deserve their place in the final. IPL finals always produce something special, and we're bound to witness history on Sunday.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: GT vs RR

Devdutt Padikkal needs to step up in the IPL 2022 final

Few expected the GT batting lineup to step up in the way it has. Considered one of the weakest in the tournament, the Titans' batting has been buoyed by stellar performances from Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia. Shubman Gill has chipped in with a few runs as well. Up against an RR bowling attack that is penetrative throughout the innings, Pandya and his men will have their task cut out.

Speaking of RR bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket-taking threat has reduced a touch in the second half of the season. The leg-spinner needs one wicket to usurp Wanindu Hasaranga at the top of the IPL 2022 Purple Cap list, but the Royals will want him to take much more than a solitary scalp. The pace unit, meanwhile, will need to manage the powerplay and death overs with aplomb.

Can GT see the back of IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler early? The Englishman has regained his touch and is notoriously bad against Rashid Khan. Will the Titans toss Rashid an over in the powerplay in a bid to cripple RR early? Can the Titans keep Sanju Samson, who is yet to play a truly big innings in the competition, in check?

Overall, like all knockout games, the IPL 2022 final is too close to call. While GT will have home support and will be fresher for the game, RR's character in the face of adversity has been a standout throughout the tournament. A Titans triumph would be a beautiful story in their debut season in front of a home crowd; a Royals victory would be poetic in the wake of Shane Warne's demise.

While it's almost impossible to predict a winner, GT have relied heavily on individual performances to lift them out of precarious situations. They have every chance of coming up with another stunning display in the final, but RR could be labeled the slightest of favorites.

Prediction: RR to win the IPL 2022 Final

