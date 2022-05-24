GT vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 71 (Qualifier 1)

After 70 league matches, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Although the loser of the first playoff encounter will get a second shot at the final in Qualifier 2, both sides will be keen to book their place with a victory in Kolkata.

GT ended the league stage as table-toppers with 20 points from 14 matches. However, their recent performances have not been as smooth. They have lost three of their last five games.

In fact, in their last match in the league stage, they suffered an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RR will come into the game with better rhythm. They have won three of their last four matches. They ended the league stage with comprehensive wins over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Can they carry on the winning momentum or will Gujarat lift their game on the big day?

Today's IPL toss result

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining his decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:

"It looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and we just want to know what we are chasing."

GT have made one change. Alzarri Joseph comes in for Lockie Ferguson. RR are playing with the same team.

GT vs RR - Today's Match Playing XIs

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

GT vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar.

