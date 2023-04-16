GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Both the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have carried on from where they left off in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), where they faced off in the summit clash after finishing in the top two.

While Hardik Pandya and Co. are currently placed third with three wins from four matches, Sanju Samson's men have an identical record and a superior net run rate of 1.588.

The Royals are currently placed at the top of the standings, but the Titans could easily usurp them with a win, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) having suffered their second loss of the season yesterday.

GT have held their nerve at key junctures in IPL 2023. All three of their wins have come while chasing, and they failed to defend a 204-run total the only time they have had to bat first thus far.

RR, on the other hand, have endured completely different fortunes. All three of their wins have come while batting first, and they fell narrowly short of a 198-run target the only time they have had to chase thus far.

A clash that could have a major impact on the IPL 2023 standings will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

IPL 2023, GT vs RR Match Prediction: Repeat of 2022 final sees early playoff contenders clash in Ahmedabad

Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have led the way for RR once again

In the IPL 2022 final at the same venue, Hardik Pandya's stellar all-round show was the difference between the two sides. The GT skipper hasn't commenced the new campaign in great fashion, though.

Hardik has bowled six wicketless overs and has reeled off three single-digit scores on the trot. He has struggled against both pace and spin this year, and the Titans need him to step up and deliver in both departments.

The man who will be beside Hardik at the toss on Sunday has suffered a dip in form too. Sanju Samson, who has led the Royals admirably, started the season well with scores of 55 and 42, but has bagged ducks in his last two matches.

GT's pace-heavy bowling attack has been effective in Ahmedabad, where chasing sides have had a significant advantage. RR, on the other hand, have relied on the experience and intelligence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin to gain an edge over their opponents.

The two sides' batting approaches are quite contrasting, too. RR have a decent amount of depth and go hard at the top with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While GT are no slouches either, the likes of Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan tend to be conservative at times.

This contest is definitely too close to call, with barely anything separating the two teams. GT have already been beaten once in Ahmedabad, and although that was a freak capitulation against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they do have a few holes in their armor.

The chasing team will most probably come out on top in the GT vs RR clash. Taking the toss out of the equation, though, Rajasthan might be slightly ahead, especially if Trent Boult has recovered from his niggle.

Prediction: RR to win Match 23 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 23 of IPL 2023? GT RR 0 votes