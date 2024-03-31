GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

The afternoon clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 12 of IPL 2024 promises to be an intriguing encounter. The game takes place on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Titans' home turf.

GT, the 2022 champions, are coming off a disappointing loss and will be eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Their bowling is quite phenomenal, with Rashid Khan leading a unit involving Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Sai Kishore, and Spencer Johnson.

SRH, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag. They started with a narrow defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but bounced back strongly to win their second match convincingly. It was a breathtaking game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) for SRH, who hammered the highest T20 score in franchise cricket - 277/3.

Before the GT vs SRH match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Typically, the surface in Ahmedabad provides a belter for batting under lights. However, this will be an afternoon game so there might be some help for the slower bowlers.

GT skipper Shubman Gill has a terrific IPL record at the venue, having scored 700 runs at an immaculate average and strike rate of 63.64 and 158.37, respectively.

Here's a list of some important numbers from the 17 IPL matches that this venue has hosted in the past:

IPL Matches Played: 28

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/10 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Highest team score: 233/3 - Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Lowest team total: 102/10 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2014.

Highest sucessful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans, 2023.

Average first innings score: 172.25

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Historically, the pitch has been a haven for batters, particularly in the initial stages of matches. The red soil ensures a true bounce and good carry, making it easier for batsmen to score freely.

Recent trends suggest the pitch might assist pacers in the later stages of the afternoon game. As the day progresses, the wicket might offer some swing and seam movement, which could trouble batters. Spinners, on the other hand, could be handy in the first innings.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Gujarat Titans edged past Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of IPL 2024

An exciting Gujarat Titans (GT) edged out the giants in Mumbai Indians (MI) by just six runs in the last IPL game played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Batting first, the Titans were restricted to a modest 168/6 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan (45) was the top-scorer for GT, while Jasprit Bumrah returned as the finest performer for MI, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs in four overs.

Chasing 169 for victory, Mumbai Indians looked on course for a comfortable win at one stage. Opener Rohit Sharma (43) and Dewald Brevis (46) stitched together a crucial 77-run partnership for the third wicket.

With just 43 needed off 30 balls, MI were expected to seal the game easily. However, an impressive effort by GT bowlers led to MI's collapse. The visitors lost wickets in clusters and eventually fell short of six runs from the target.

Here's a short summary of the that particular game:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 168/6 (Sai Sudharsan 45, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14) beat Mumbai Indians 162/9 (Dewald Brevis 46, Mohit Sharma 2/32) by 6 runs