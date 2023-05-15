GT vs SRH, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kickstart the last week of the IPL 2023 league stage when they face off in Match 62 of the ongoing tournament. The upcoming game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

Hyderabad, who are languishing ninth in the points table after just four wins in 11 games, lost their last IPL 2023 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home.

After opting to bat first in a day game, Hyderabad posted 182/6 on the board in their stipulated 20 overs. While it was a decent first-innings total, none of their batters converted their starts, with Heinrich Klassen top-scoring with a 29-ball 47. Krunal Pandya was clinical with the ball, returning with the figures of 2/24.

The SRH bowlers kept things tight in the first half of the run chase. While Quinton de Kock lost his wicket after a good start, LSG could only make 75 in their first 12 overs.

Prerak Mankad, who was playing only his second IPL game, kept his cool and batted throughout, scoring a vital 64* in the process. Marcus Stoinis put the impetus in the innings with his 25-ball 40 before Nicholas Pooran went berserk right from ball one.

The Caribbean hard-hitter clobbered three back-to-back sixes and scored a match-winning 44* off 13 balls. As a result, the visitors won the game by seven wickets and four balls to spare.

GT scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game

GT bowling scorecard vs MI [Sportskeeda]

Similar to Hyderabad, the Gujarat Titans will also enter tonight's game on the back of a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous outing.

It looked like the match was between Rashid Khan and the Mumbai Indians as none of the other players from the Gujarat camp could impress much.

After putting MI to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium, GT bowlers leaked 218/5 in the first innings. Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod scored 30s, while Suryakumar Yadav hit his maiden IPL century, smashing an unbeaten 103 runs off just 49 balls.

GT batting scorecard vs MI [Sportskeeda]

Chasing 219, GT batters just didn't show up. All four of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Abhinav Manohar fell on single-digit scores, while Vijay Shankar (29) and David Miller (41) also couldn't convert their starts.

Gujarat lost eight of their wickets with only 103 runs on the board. But Rashid Khan's freakish innings of 79* from 32 balls reduced the winning margin as MI registered their seventh victory of the season by 27 runs.

His unbeaten 79* helped the Titans reach 191/8 in 20 overs. Alzarri Joseph remained not out on seven runs off 12 balls. Had Rashid received a little more support from the other end, GT could have given Mumbai a real scare.

