Gujarat Lions team 2017: Full list of players bought by GL

The Lions bought as many as eleven players, and still had Rs. 10.5 crore in their purse.

The Lions beefed up their squad with some cheap buys in the 2017 Auctions

Spectators for most part of the opening session in the IPL Auction 2017, the Gujarat Lions went on a spending spree in the post-lunch session, poaching little-known domestic players to beef up their already strong squad. Five back-to-back signings of relatively obscure names brought and end to their participation in the auction which saw just one big current international player, Jason Roy, being bought.

Apart from England’s Roy, who was signed up for Rs.1 Crore, the Lions have availed the services of UAE’s Chirag Suri, one of the six Associate team members who found a place in this year’s IPL. Born in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, Suri was in India’s capital till the age of 11 before he shifted countries.

With a plethora of domestic talent floating in their pool, they managed to balance it out with the likes of Munaf Patel and Manpreet Gony, Team India on the wrong side of 30 who can be the guiding light to the youngsters. Manpreet Gony, who forced his way into the Indian team in 2008 after some strong performances for the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the IPL, has fallen way back in the pecking order. Patel, on the other hand, is a World Cup winner, who last played for the Indian team in 2011, has been out of favour owing to injuries and indifferent form.

Nathu Singh, a promising pacer hailing from Jaipur, is famous in the domestic circuit for the pace that he manages to generate. The son of a factory worker, the 21-year old was the first signing of the Lions, bought for Rs. 50 Lakh.

Akshdeep Nath, who was released after the last edition, was purchased again at his base price.

List of players bought by Gujarat Lions (Descending order) Player name Bought for (Lakhs) Base Price (Lakhs) Jason Roy 100 100 Basil Thampy 85 10 Manpreet Gony 60 30 Nathu Singh 50 30 Munaf Patel 30 30 Shubham Agrawal 10 10 Shelley Shaurya 10 10 Chirag Suri 10 10 Pratham Singh 10 10 Akshdeep Nath 10 10 Tejas Baroka 10 10

With this, the full squad of the Lions looks like this: