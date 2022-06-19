“Had the best scrambled eggs in the world” - Sachin Tendulkar praises Arjun’s Father’s Day special dish

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was overjoyed with his son Arjun’s Father’s Day special dish. Describing the scrambled eggs prepared by Arjun as the “best in the world”, he shared a picture of the dish while posing with his son in a social media post.

Cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Gautam Gambhir, among many others, have also been sharing special posts on their official social media handles on the occasion of Father's Day.

While uploading an image with Arjun on his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar wrote about his son’s special preparation:

“Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love...couldn't have asked for more. ❤️”

Earlier in the day, the cricketing great had also shared an emotional post remembering his late father. Uploading a video to pay tribute to his dad, he wrote:

“Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!”

Tendulkar’s father passed away in 1999 when he was in England for the World Cup. He returned to India for his father's last rites, but immediately flew back to rejoin the Indian team.

“Don't put pressure on Arjun” - Kapil Dev on junior Tendulkar

Arjun has been part of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) for the last two seasons but is yet to make his debut in the T20 league. Former India captain Kapil Dev agreed that the Tendulkar surname will put additional pressure on Arjun. Speaking on the YouTube channel ‘Uncut’, he said:

"Why is everyone talking about him? Because he is Sachin Tendulkar's son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare with Sachin. To have a Tendulkar name has perks and disadvantages as well. Don Bradman's son changed his name because he could not soak that kind of pressure. He removed the surname Bradman because everyone expected him to turn out like his father.”

Urging everyone not to burden the Indian legend’s son with expectations, he added:

"He is a young boy. Who are we to say anything to him when he has the great Sachin as his father? But I would still just like to tell him one thing… Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father… there is nothing better.”

22-year-old Arjun has featured in two T20 matches so far in which he has claimed two wickets and scored three runs.

