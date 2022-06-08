"Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal have a major point to prove in IND vs SA 2022 T20I series" - Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif suggested that the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya would want to make a strong statement in the forthcoming home T20I series against South Africa.

Kaif stated, during a chat with Sportskeeda, that Pandya will have a major point to prove as he is returning to the national side after a long absence. He also mentioned that there is still a question mark over the all-rounder's bowling.

Kaif said:

"Yuzvendra Chahal has a major point to prove. The same goes for Hardik Pandya too, as it is going to be his comeback series. It also remains to be seen whether he is going to bowl or not."

Hardik Pandya showcased stellar form during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He made a significant impact with both bat and ball and led his side to a championship victory in his maiden captaincy stint.

It is worth mentioning that Pandya has been named as the vice-captain for the South Africa T20I series. With KL Rahul ruled out due to injury, Rishabh Pant will lead the side in the white-ball series.

BCCI @BCCI - KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of



"How will you play three leg spinners in the starting XI?" - Mohammad Kaif on India's squad for South Africa series

Kaif pointed out that India have Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel in the squad for the series. He opined that the side is unlikely to go ahead with three leg spin options in the playing XI.

The former cricketer suggested that it will be difficult for the team management to drop Ravi Bishnoi, given his inspiring performances in recent international fixtures. He added:

"India have got Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel in the squad. But the question is, how will you play three leg spinners in the starting XI? Ravi Bishnoi did well in his debut series, so it becomes difficult to leave him out. But looking at the balance of the squad, a side is unlikely to go with three leg spinners.

India and South Africa are slated to lock horns in the T20I series opener on Thursday (June 9). The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

