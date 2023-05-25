Hardik Pandya's 3 best performances in IPL playoffs

Hardik Pandya has been one of the most successful players in IPL history. He made his IPL debut in 2015, and since then, he has featured in the playoffs six times.

Pandya made it to the playoffs along with the Mumbai Indians in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Two years later, he moved to the Gujarat Titans, became the team's captain, and led them to their maiden championship. Right now, in IPL 2023, GT topped the standings and will play in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians.

Over the last few years, Hardik Pandya has produced some memorable performances on the grand stage, not just for his IPL franchises but also for Team India. Fans will never forget his fighting half-centuries in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England.

Before Pandya takes the field for another knockout match tomorrow evening, here's a look at the three best performances from him in the playoffs.

#1 Hardik Pandya's best performance in IPL playoffs - 3/17 and 40 (34) against Rajasthan Royals, 2022 Final

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hardik Pandya in this IPL 2022:-



First IPL season As Captain.

487 runs with the bat.

8 wickets with the ball.

40* & 14/1 in Qualifier 1.

34 & 17/3 in Final.

Won the TATA IPL 2022 Title.



Hardik Pandya brought his 'A' game to the table in the final of the previous IPL season. The all-rounder took three wickets for the Gujarat Titans while playing against the Rajasthan Royals. He dismissed Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer to help GT restrict RR to 130/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Gujarat Titans lost the wickets of Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha early, but Pandya stabilized the innings with a 30-ball 34. He whacked three fours and a six in his knock. His 63-run third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill helped GT gain an upper hand in the contest and eventually become the IPL 2022 champions.

#2 Hardik Pandya's valuable 27-ball 40* vs. RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Just before the final of IPL 2022, the Gujarat Titans clashed against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Qualifier 1. Jos Buttler's magnificent half-century helped the Rajasthan Royals post a 188-run total on the board.

Chasing a big target of 189 in a high-pressure match, GT were down to 85/3. Hardik Pandya then joined hands with David Miller. The duo stitched up an unbeaten 106-run fourth-wicket partnership to help GT win by seven wickets.

While Miller scored the majority of the runs in that partnership, Pandya's contribution of 40 runs off 27 balls ensured that Miller did not come under pressure. The GT skipper hit five fours in his unbeaten knock.

#3 Pandya hits 5 sixes in 14 balls - 37* vs. Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1

Pandya has a habit of playing match-winning knocks for his teams in playoff matches. Back in 2020, when the Mumbai Indians took on the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 match, Pandya came out to bat at number seven and smashed an unbeaten 14-ball 37*.

The MI batter hit five sixes in his 14-ball knock and helped his team touch the 200-run mark. MI later kept DC down to 143/8 and won the match by 57 runs.

