Hardik Pandya's IPL captaincy debut - a potential box-office hit in the making?

The last few months have proved to be quite testing for a Hardik Pandya fan. The unknowns of his fitness and the big question mark looming large over his return as an all-rounder has all added spice to the surprise element of which version of Pandya will be on exhibition in IPL 2022.

That said, if there's one thing that has defined Pandya's career since his debut, it is his eagerness to put on a show. And with a new chapter in his cricketing life commencing as captain of the Gujarat Titans, one would be wise to bet that he's willing to put on a spectacle.

It's no secret that cricket aficionados undeniably miss the showman in Pandya. For a star who has thrilled audiences with his pyrotechnics and entertained fans with his all-round persona, four months away from competitive cricket is a long hiatus. With talks around his spot in the Indian team also in danger if he doesn't return as an all-rounder, there is a lot at stake for the Titans captain.

Hardik Pandya has a stage, but there's a chance it could come crashing down

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 It’ll be a unique experience for the two of us but one I can’t wait for 🤗 To the best big brother anyone could ask for. Happy birthday and I’m always wishing the best for you bhai 🤗 Love you and see you soon on the fieldIt’ll be a unique experience for the two of us but one I can’t wait for 🤗 @krunalpandya24 To the best big brother anyone could ask for. Happy birthday and I’m always wishing the best for you bhai 🤗 Love you and see you soon on the field ❤️ It’ll be a unique experience for the two of us but one I can’t wait for 🤗 @krunalpandya24 https://t.co/I9aQ2yqhR8

Amidst all the drama, probably the biggest trump card that Pandya could play is the collective experience of having played under three Indian captains - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

And yet, there's still a massive mountain that Pandya will need to scale further on this journey. Titans' season-opener will see Pandya take on two big pillars in his life - his best friend KL Rahul and his brother Krunal Pandya, both of whom will turn out for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this IPL.

Granted, Pandya's played a large amount of IPL cricket against Rahul, but this is the first installment of his career where he will be going up against his brother Krunal. The older brother has assumably played some part in every ebb and flow of his younger sibling's life on and off the cricket field.

So the challenge for Hardik will be multifold. The first is to build a mental fortitude of making a comeback into one of the most fiercely fought T20 tournaments in the world. He will also be carrying the added baggage of the ₹15 crore price tag and the role of captaincy for his team.

The season opener will also play host to the fact two men in the opposition ranks know more about Hardik's style of play than he probably knows of his new squad.

The second challenge will be to usher in the new era of the Titans with a win and garner as many pairs of eyes in favor of the franchise with an attractive brand of cricket.

Both these clauses look easier said than done. While Pandya might need to shoulder a major part of the responsibility in a team that has stars but not those who have set the IPL on fire, there's still one show-stopper he can turn to.

Will Rashid Khan's rich legacy rub onto Hardik Pandya?

In the current sphere of world cricket, no spinner is more feared than Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan. This can be further emphasized by the fact that the Titans splurged the same money on the Afghan spinner as they did on their swashbuckling captain.

Rashid's career trajectory is one that has him slotted into every fan's dream IPL XI. If the talented tweaker can replicate the success he had with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Khan will ease the burden on Hardik's shoulder this season.

Add to that his electric fielding and more than handy abilities with the bat, Khan will be itching to play an influential role in Gujarat's maiden IPL campaign.

So the story is waiting to be written. The stage - the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League - is set. Hardik Pandya could well have the world at his feet if his maiden assignment as IPL captain comes with its fair share of entertaining cricket.

Ultimately, Pandya is known for his entertainment. If his recent quotes are anything to go by, he wants to "set an example" for others to follow, and as captain, he will want nothing less than to walk the talk.

His opening act as Gujarat Titans captain, though, will be a direct entry into the unknown. A face-off against familiar foes in the opposition, now that promises to be box-office material!

