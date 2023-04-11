“Harshal Patel should have taken his time, reacted in haste” - Wasim Jaffer on RCB pacer botching run-out opportunity

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel acted in haste while trying to affect the run-out of Ravi Bishnoi during the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 10.

There was drama in the last over of the RCB vs LSG clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as Harshal tried to run out Bishnoi for backing up too far. However, he was late in stopping in his follow-through and missed the stumps. He then threw the ball at the stumps, but as per the rules, the second attempt did not count.

In a thrilling finish, LSG beat RCB by one wicket as Bishnoi and Avesh Khan scampered a bye off the last ball. In an interaction on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer shared his views on Harshal’s missed run-out opportunity and opined:

“I think if he wanted to effect a run-out, Harshal Patel should have taken his time. I felt he reacted in haste. In fact, on the last ball as well, Ravi Bishnoi had left his crease early. He had another chance to stop and run-out the non-striker if he wanted to get the wicket that way. It is well within the law. It was Ravi Bishnoi’s mistake. So yeah, I feel Harshal Patel seemed in a hurry.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra One of the craziest scenes on the final ball:



LSG needed 1 with just 1 wicket in hand on the final ball. Harshal Patel tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non striker's end, but fumbled.



LSG wins with a bye single! One of the craziest scenes on the final ball:LSG needed 1 with just 1 wicket in hand on the final ball. Harshal Patel tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non striker's end, but fumbled.LSG wins with a bye single! https://t.co/6BBUW4j5wI

Chipping in with his views on the debate, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan pointed out that not just Harshal, but wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also got it wrong under pressure. He commented:

“Harshal Patel missed his chance as he couldn’t stop in his follow through in time. But RCB had another opportunity when the ball went to Dinesh Karthik [last ball], but he fumbled. So, both Harshal and Karthik made mistakes.”

With LSG needing one off the last ball, Avesh threw his bat at a delivery from Harshal, but could not connect. The batters ran for the bye and completed the run as Karthik failed to gather the ball cleanly.

“There is some weakness in RCB’s bowling department” - Wasim Jaffer

While some analysts reckon that RCB should have scored more than 212, batting first against LSG, Jaffer feels that it’s the bowling that’s the bigger problem. He stated:

“There is no doubt that there is some weakness in RCB’s bowling department. You would take 212 after being sent into bat. But, in the bowling, Harshal Patel’s form [is a worry]. Also, Chinnaswamy is a difficult ground for bowlers. Karn Sharma almost conceded 50 runs in three overs. Shahbaz [Ahmed] also went for 15 runs in one over.”

The 45-year-old added that players missing due to injuries and late arrivals have also not helped Bangalore’s cause. Jaffer elaborated:

“They are also missing Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood is unavailable, while Reece Topley got injured. There are some worries in the RCB camp. Mohammed Siraj bowled really well; David Willey was also good in his first three overs. But, Harshal's form is hurting them, and it is also putting additional pressure on the batters to score 15-20 runs extra.”

While Harshal went for 48 runs in his four overs, leg-spinner Sharma conceded 48 runs in his three overs.

Poll : 0 votes