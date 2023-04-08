“He always approaches me for advice and I guide him” - Amit Mishra on his bond with Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra praised Ravi Bishnoi for his bowling efforts and his curiosity to learn new things and improve his game. The 40-year-old stated that the two share a good bond and he gives his advice to the youngster whenever Bishnoi approaches him.

Mishra and Bishnoi impressed in Lucknow’s five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the former registered figures of 2/23 from his four overs, Bishnoi claimed 1/16. Thanks to the duo’s efforts as well as left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya’s (3/18), LSG restricted SRH to 121/8 and chased down the target in 16 overs.

Speaking after the match, Mishra shared his thoughts on young Bishnoi. Hailing the 22-year-old leggie, he said at a post-match press conference:

“Bishnoi is bowling really well and we share a very good bond. He always approaches me for advice and I guide him. The best thing about him is that he is curious to learn new things. I try to tell him things according to his bowling style. Every bowler is different and everyone’s style is different.”

On how the two leg-spinners are different, the veteran bowler elaborated:

“He has a ‘waiting-game’ style of bowling; he waits for the batter to make a mistake. On the other hand, I make the batsman make a mistake. This is the difference and it’s very important for us to understand it.”

Despite being the more experienced of the two spinners, Mishra came into the bowling attack after Bishnoi. On the idea behind the move, the 40-year-old explained:

“The idea was that when the ball is new it skids more, so Bishnoi was given the bowl because his ball skids. When the ball gets old, it spins more, then I could deliver googlies and use variations.”

While Bishnoi claimed only one wicket, it was the big one of Harry Brook, who was stumped for three.

“I’m very happy because our team won” - Amit Mishra

Mishra claimed the wickets of Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid to ensure SRH did not get a final flourish.

While his performance was impressive, the experienced cricketer said that he did nothing special. Speaking about his efforts, he commented:

“I didn’t do anything special, just tried to read the wickets and what shots can the batters play on my ball and that gave me success. I’m very happy, not because of my performance but because our team won. This gives us confidence going into the next match.”

LSG’s next encounter in IPL 2023 will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10.

Poll : 0 votes